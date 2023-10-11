Civil lawsuit filed against City of Anderson employee

Oct. 11—ANDERSON — An Anderson resident has filed a lawsuit seeking damages following an incident with city employee Greg Spencer.

Spencer is the course supervisor at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course. He was suspended without pay for one month and placed on five months probation by the Anderson Park Board.

Spencer was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Robert Hendricks filed the lawsuit seeking damages in Madison Circuit Court Division 1. The suit was filed on his behalf by Indianapolis attorney Terrance Kinnard.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Spencer, who allegedly pointed a firearm at Hendricks and used a racial slur, according to court documents.

The lawsuit also claims that Hendricks has suffered physical, financial, mental and emotional damage as a result of the incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to the BP station at Broadway and Cross Street. At the scene, officers were told that Spencer had attempted to get into someone else's vehicle.

Video footage shows that, when Spencer was approached by the vehicle's owner, he drew a weapon and pointed it in the direction of the victim.

A witness said he saw Spencer aiming the firearm at the vehicle owner's head, which was confirmed by the store video.

While one officer was at the BP station, a second officer followed Spencer's car after it left the station and stopped near the intersection of Lafayette and Webster streets.

According to a court document, the officer observed Spencer park off the roadway and back into some bushes with his vehicle's headlights off.

Officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in Spencer's shorts at the time of his arrest.

A hearing in the criminal case has been set for Nov. 28 in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.

Spencer is represented by local attorney Bryan Williams.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.