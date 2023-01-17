Civil lawsuit filed in 'cat and mouse' road rage crash

Jan. 16—WILKES-BARRE — While only one driver is facing criminal charges regarding a crash that caused significant damage to a Pittston business, a civil lawsuit was filed in Luzerne County Court naming both motorists, alleging they engaged in a "cat and mouse" road rage incident.

Stephen Salvaggio, president of Sports Page Great Haircuts on William Street, filed the suit against Christopher Dailey, 32, of West Pittston, and Joseph Evans, age unknown, of Altoona, Blair County, seeking to recoup damages to his business.

The suit filed by Salvaggio's attorney, Michael A. Lombardo II, of the Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn law firm in Kingston, alleges Dailey and Evans were negligent, reckless and careless in causing the crash on Oct. 15.

Pittston police in a criminal complaint alleges Dailey, operating a Kia Optima, caused a Jaguar SUV, operated by Evans, to crash into Sports Page.

According to the criminal complaint, Dailey used a right turning lane on Wyoming Avenue, West Pittston, in an attempt to pass Evans but was unsuccessful. Dailey then blew his horn continuously and sped up while traveling behind the Jaguar on the Fort Jenkins Bridge leading into Pittston.

Evans stopped and got out of the Jaguar and exchanged words with Dailey, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Evans then drove off being pursued by Dailey. As they turned onto William Street, Dailey allegedly swerved his Kia into the Jaguar that crashed into Sports Page.

Dailey was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, one count of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and five traffic and vehicle citations.

Evans was not charged by police.

An employee inside Sports Page sustained serious injuries.

The lawsuit filed by Salvaggio alleges Dailey and Evans in their "cat and mouse" game collectively placed the public at risk due to their aggressive, reckless and careless behavior.

"Upon entering William Street, the aggressive driving continued between both Dailey and Evans. At no point during this time period did either drive disengage from the confrontation," the suit says.

Story continues

The suit alleges Dailey attempted some type of maneuver around Evans' vehicle causing it to crash through the storefront of Sports Page.

As a result of the crash, the building was "rendered useless for an extended period of time" resulting in a loss of business and income. The crash further damaged and destroyed equipment and collectibles, the suit says.

A preliminary hearing for Dailey on the criminal charges is scheduled for Feb. 14. He remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail, court records say.