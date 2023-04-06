Civil lawsuit filed by Stormy Cofer dismissed, but appeal court says she could try again

Convicted murderer Stormy Cofer won an appeal that could let her again file a civil lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by former Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputies while awaiting trial for the fatal shooting of Keiunna Collins.

Cofer was sentenced to life in prison in September 2015 after she was found guilty of killing Collins on Oct. 13, 2013. The case later became fodder for the internet, at least one syndicated television show and true crime podcasts, but Cofer's subsequent appeals have been unsuccessful.

After she was arrested, she alleged she was raped and sexually assaulted by three deputies in March 2014. At least two were fired and arrested, although both later received probation. The lawsuit named the deputies and former Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton as defendants.

Cofer's former attorney, David Williams, filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages for violating her constitutional rights and injuries she suffered.

Williams later left the case and currently is a judge with the 9th Judicial District Court.

Then, last year, the defendants filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed for abandonment because of the lack of action over three years. Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Monique Rauls granted the motion with prejudice, which means Cofer could not file a lawsuit again over the matter.

Cofer appealed that, not disputing the dismissal of the lawsuit but contending she should have the right to file it again if she choses to do so.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal agreed with her, amending Raul's decision to show the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice.

