In civil lawsuit, Tiffany Langer, Aberdeen City Council deny change in residency claims

Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
2 min read

Aberdeen City Councilwoman Tiffany Langer has formally denied allegations that she ever changed her residency from Aberdeen to Fargo, N.D.

A civil complaint was filed May 24 by David and Julie Shultis seeking a writ of prohibition. The complaint asserts that Langer moved from Aberdeen to Fargo and that she no longer qualifies to sit on the city council.

Langer was elected to the city council on June 2, 2020, and has represented the Southeast District since July 1, 2020.

The lawsuit was not only filed against Langer, but the entire city council. Langer and the balance of the city council filed responses in the case this week. Both seek dismissal of the case, deny that Dave and Julie Shultis have legal standing in the civil lawsuit and deny Langer's residency changed.

Langer's response goes further, outlining multiple arguments:

  • That the Aberdeen City Council is the sole judge of the qualifications of its members.

  • That a writ of prohibition is not the appropriate remedy.

  • That a "quo warranto" is the exclusive means to remove an elected official from office. That is a specific form of legal action that resolves a dispute about whether someone has the legal right to hold an office.

  • That the court does not have jurisdiction to provide relief and that Langer never changed her residency.

As evidence, the complaint notes social media posts for the "Those Coaches Wives" podcast put together by Langer and Laura Hill.

Scott Lager, Tiffany's husband, was the head coach of the Aberdeen Wings until about a year ago when he was hired by the Fargo Force. Michael Hill, Laura's husband, was the Wings assistant coach, but he also left for Fargo.

Social media posts reference living in Fargo, but according to Langer's response filed June 7, Hill is in charge of the social media account. Langer denies that anything suggests she changed her legal residence from Aberdeen to Fargo.

More: Lawsuit that challenges Tiffany Langer's residency 'has no merit,' councilwoman says

The lawsuit also alleges that Langer transferred the city utility bill for her house on South Merton Street in Aberdeen to Audra Arampatzis in December 2021 and that Arampatzis's husband, Zach Swanson, claimed on May 9, 2022, that he was purchasing the Langer home on a contract for deed.

In her response, Langer admits the name on the utility bill was changed, but denies that any contract for deed was executed. According to her response, the name change on the utility bill was done as part of a lease agreement with Arampatzis and Swanson. Per the response, it was a month-to-month oral leas agreement that included a provision to allow Langer to continue living in her Aberdeen home.

No court hearing has been set in the civil lawsuit.

Aberdeen City Councilwoman Tiffany Langer denies residency change

