Civil lawyers say William Husel must still answer for his alleged medical malpractice

Lawyers representing families whose civil suits are still pending against former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel say he will be held accountable for medical malpractice, despite his acquittal Wednesday in criminal court.

After a seven-week-long criminal trial on Wednesday, a jury found Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder in connection with patients who died under his care after he prescribed high doses of fentanyl and other pain killers.

Civil lawyer Gerry Leeseberg said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon that the families in this case are frustrated and disappointed, but Leeseberg said he expected this outcome.

Compared to a criminal murder case, there is a lower burden of proof in a medical malpractice case, Leeseberg said, adding that this verdict will not affect the civil cases.

"Our obligation in the civil cases is to prove that Dr. Husel acted inappropriately, and didn't comply with accepted standards of medical practice," said Leeseberg. "And as anybody that followed the trial saw very clearly, even from the testimony of everybody from Mount Carmel, Dr. Husel did not comply with accepted standards of medical practice."

Experts for the prosecution in the criminal trial testified that Husel's dosages of fentanyl ordered for the 14 patients in question were 10 to 20 times higher than was necessary to control pain. The defense argued that Husel, who didn't testify, was providing pain and anxiety relief at the behest of relatives and that death for his critically ill patients was imminent.

Leeseberg and Craig Tuttle, of the Columbus law firm Leeseberg Tuttle, are representing eight of the 10 patients' families whose civil suits against Husel and Mount Carmel are still pending. Several families have already settled civil lawsuits worth millions of dollars.

It would be incorrect to assume that the criminal verdict means Husel cannot be held liable in civil court for his actions, Leeseberg said.

(Left to right) Lawyers Gerry Leeseberg and Craig Tuttle represent eight of the ten families whose civil suits are still pending against former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel. They say he will be held accountable for medical malpractice, despite his acquittal Wednesday in criminal court.

"How did that work for O.J. Simpson? As everybody knows, he was acquitted in a criminal trial and then had to take the stand and defend himself in the civil trial and then ended up with a $35 million verdict against him," Leeseberg said. Husel "can no longer hide behind his Fifth Amendment assertion of the right against self-incrimination."

Leeseberg said his office has subpoenaed Husel to appear for a deposition on May 9, which he expects will take a week.

"… We will finally be able to answer the question that's been on everybody's minds: what was Dr. Husel thinking?" he said.

The next civil case's trial date is currently set for June. Leeseberg said the jury in the civil cases will hopefully be allowed to hear a lot of interesting pieces of evidence — about who Husel is, where he came from and what kind of a person he is — that were not allowed to be introduced in the criminal jury trial.

Witnesses face threats, attorney says

Tuttle said some prosecution witnesses in the criminal trial have received threats by phone and electronically from individuals who support Husel, and police have been made aware.

Grove City resident Bev Leonhard held her husband's hand and bowed her head throughout the reading of the Husel verdict. Her 82-year-old mother, Melissa Penix, was murder count 14, and was the last "not guilty."

Leonhard was accused of removing a label from a prescription bottle she held while she was on the witness stand during the trial. But closer evidence showed that the sticker was a piece of tape from her hearing aid battery. She said she sticks them everywhere and didn't realize one was on the pill bottle.

Since testifying as a prosecution witness, Leonhard said she has been harassed and received threats on social media.

Prior to the verdict Wednesday, she said, "Maybe now they'll stop pestering me."

