Civil rights activist charged with attempted murder after attack of mayoral candidate

TheGrio Staff
·3 min read

Quintez Brown’s attorney reportedly plans to have him evaluated as soon as possible and sought the court’s recognition of his mental state.

Kentucky activist Quintez Brown, who is a candidate for the Louisville Metro Council, has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly fired multiple rounds at the headquarters of Craig Greenberg, a mayoral candidate.

The shooting happened on Monday and, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal, Brown, 21, was identified by witnesses and apprehended less than a half-mile from Greenberg’s campaign headquarters carrying a loaded 9mm magazine in his pocket. He was also arrested in possession of a handgun, a case and additional magazines.

Quintez Brown thegrio.com
Quintez Brown (Credit: Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections)

He has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. At his arraignment Tuesday, Brown pled not guilty. The independent candidate’s bond was set at $100,000.

Greenberg told ABC News that he was “shaken but safe” after being at his campaign office early Monday with four colleagues when a man, later identified as Brown, came to the doorway with a gun. “When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting,” Greenberg said.

One immediately shut the door, and they barricaded it. “Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt,” according to the Democratic mayoral hopeful, “no one was physically harmed.”

Police are working to uncover Brown’s motive in the shooting. He is suspected of having acted alone.

The 21-year-old gained local notoriety after being active in protests in Louisville following the police killing of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. The Courier-Journal — for which Brown interned in 2019 and 2020 and penned occasional opinion pieces — says he is the founder of From Fields to Arena, a group committed to providing political education and violence prevention training to youths engaged in hip-hop and athletics.

Brown, a senior at the University of Louisville, was reported missing last summer by his family after he disappeared for two weeks. His lawyer, Rob Eggert, reportedly plans to have Brown evaluated as soon as possible and sought the court’s recognition of his client’s mental state.

In a statement after he was found — reportedly on a Brooklyn park bench — his family said: “We are asking for privacy and would appreciate everyone’s patience and support while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez’s physical, mental and spiritual needs.”

After Monday’s shooting, Greenberg, who is one of eight Democratic candidates for mayor of Louisville, said, “Too many Louisville families have experienced the trauma of gun violence. Too many in Louisville were not as blessed as my team and I were today to survive.”

“Clearly, much more work needs to be done to end this senseless gun violence,” he said, “and make Louisville a safer place for everyone.”

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Civil rights activist charged with attempted murder after attack of mayoral candidate appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Palin case one of several that could lower U.S. bar for defamation claims

    Having lost at trial on Tuesday, Republican Sarah Palin has signaled she could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court with her libel lawsuit against the New York Times, one of several cases that could challenge the 1964 "actual malice" legal standard for public figures to prove defamation. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up a challenge to the actual malice test in a Florida megachurch's lawsuit claiming it was falsely designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center legal advocacy organization. The church, Coral Ridge Ministries, is backed by briefs from a number of religious and conservative groups who argue that the high bar to prove defamation claims has given media outlets a license to print lies.

  • Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

    Starbucks is battling its second bout of public fury in China in less than three months, after an incident described by the U.S. coffee giant as a "misunderstanding" at one of its stores sparked criticism from online users and state media. The company came under scrutiny on Monday after a user on Weibo said that a number of police officers had been eating outside a Starbucks store in the southwestern city of Chongqing before they were told by staff to move away. The user's description of the incident quickly went viral on the Twitter-like platform, prompting the ruling Communist party's mouthpiece People's Daily newspaper to issue a commentary, in which it called Starbucks "arrogant".

  • Residents in ‘shock’ after convicted sex offender moves into San Diego neighborhood

    Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of Hawaii man inside his acupuncture practice

    Jon Tokuhara, 47, was found dead at his Honolulu business last month. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder and was given a $1 million bail.

  • Woman stabbed to death in her NYC Chinatown apartment by suspect who followed her into her building

    New York City residents expressed shock and outrage on Sunday after an Asian woman was fatally stabbed by a man with a lengthy rap sheet, which included 27 charges from a single arrest last month. The killing reportedly took place in the victim’s Chinatown apartment at 111 Chrystie St. in the wee hours of the morning, leaving neighbors terrorized and fearful for their own safety, reported the New York Post. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body,” according to New York police.

  • 2 Brothers Raised As Devout Christians Become Neo Nazis, Then Kill Their Family

    It was a tranquil Monday evening in suburban Salisbury Township, Pennsylvania — 55 miles northwest of Philadelphia — when Valerie Freeman called 911 on Feb. 27, 1995. What she'd see across the street in her brother and sister-in-law's home was anything but. "She told us that her nephew, Erik Freeman, would usually stop by her house, basically across the street, every day after school and he had not stopped there. So she went looking for him," Salisbury Township Police Officer Jeffrey Renninger t

  • Utah woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of New Hampshire couple on North Padre Island

    Amanda Noverr's guilty plea comes three months after her co-defendant, Adam Williams, pleaded guilty to the crime.

  • After retrial, former Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for raping girls in Cambodia

    Michael Joseph Pepe traveled to Cambodia in 2005 to drug and rape young girls, prosecutors say. A previous conviction was overturned in 2018.

  • Utah Good Samaritan lets homeless man shower in her apartment, he slits her throat

    Talk about no good deed goes unpunished. An attempt at being a Good Samaritan went horribly wrong after a woman let a homeless man into her Salt Lake City apartment to shower, and he slit her throat. Authorities at first did not know what had caused the woman’s injury, receiving only a report of a woman “bleeding heavily,” reported KUTV-TV. But the victim told police she had let the man in. ...

  • Florida Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brother Days After Being Released From Prison

    A central Florida man has been accused of gunning down his younger brother just five days after getting out of prison. Daniel Arthur Redman, 29, faces a series of charges, including premeditated murder, after authorities say he shot and killed his 19-year-old brother Brenden Ray Redman on Jan. 14 in Inverness, Florida — about an hour north of Tampa — before fleeing and taking another woman hostage at a nearby mobile home, according to a statement from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies

  • Man shot 6 times during Shoreline pot shop robbery

    A man survived being shot six times in a marijuana shop robbery in Shoreline, Washington.

  • Man with 44 prior arrests charged with multiple felonies for brutal assault of Thai model on NYC subway

    A man has been charged in connection with a vicious attack that left a 23-year-old Thai model with a bloodied face in New York City last November. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 34th Street-Herald Square subway platform at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22. The victim, Bew Jirajariyawetch, was waiting for a train home when someone grabbed her from behind, dragged her along the platform, punched her in the face and took off with her wallet.

  • San Francisco Cops Have Been Using Rape Kits To Arrest Victims, DA Says

    The practice could dissuade sexual assault survivors from coming forward, said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

  • Escapee captured, some Mississippi prison staff suspended

    A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, and about a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, a department spokesperson said. Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in coastal Harrison County, department spokesman Leo Honeycutt said. Timely notification of the Saturday escape from Central Mississippi could have been crucial to ensuring the faster capture of Wilson, who was treated at a hospital twice under a fake name for injuries he received while going over the prison’s razor-wire fence, Honeycutt said.

  • The Delphi Murders 5 Years Later: Family Hopes New Information Will Solve Case

    It’s been five years since the Delphi murders shook an Indiana town, and family says they’re still holding out hope that the case will be solved. Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German disappeared from the Delphi Historic trails while taking an afternoon stroll on Feb. 13, 2018, as previously reported. The bodies of the two friends were found the next day, about half a mile away. The case garnered widespread coverage, in part because Libby German used her cell phone to capture t

  • Jury Finds New York Times “Not Liable” In Sarah Palin Libel Case; Judge Had Already Planned To Dismiss Claim

    A jury found that New York Times and one of its top editors were not liable in Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit, affirming a judge’s earlier announcement that he would dismiss the case irregardless of their decision. The jury’s verdict was unanimous. As the jury continued its deliberations on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff told […]

  • Man Wanted For Alleged Murder Of His Girlfriend Had Been Tracking Her For Months, Authorities Say

    A Texas man wanted by authorities in the killing of his girlfriend had allegedly tracked her for months before her death, according to new court records. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a murder warrant for Luis Angel Montes, 35, earlier this month in the death of his girlfriend Camerina Trujillo Perez, after Montes went on the run. As law enforcement authorities continue to try to track Montes down, new disturbing details are emerging about what investigators believe led to the murder

  • Elderly man in Oakland Chinatown attacked, son and bystander hurt while helping

    Oakland police said a man was arrested for elder abuse and battery charges in a Chinatown attack on Friday.

  • City man ordered to pay $3.5 million for temp agency fraud

    Tam Vuong, who argued at a recent hearing that he shouldn’t have to make restitution at all, was ordered by a federal judge Thursday to pay what prosecutors had requested - $3.48 million, court documents show.

  • Homeless man accused of following NYC woman into her apartment, stabbing her is charged with murder

    NEW YORK — Murder charges were filed on Monday against a homeless man accused of following a woman into her Chinatown building and stabbing her to death inside her apartment as she desperately screamed for help. Victim Christina Yuna Lee’s cries were still ringing in the ears of a neighbor a day after he called 911 hoping against hope that police would arrive in time to save her from an ...