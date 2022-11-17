Civil rights activists want Ga. deputies fired after new video of inmate’s jail beating released

A third video of a coastal Georgia being punched inside his cell and then dragged into the hallway by deputies was released to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday.

Civil rights leaders held a news conference in Camden County where they called for the five deputies involved in the alleged attack to be fired and charged.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3.

Two surveillance videos initially released by Hobbs’ attorney, Harry Daniels, showed Hobbs being punched inside his cell before being dragged into the hallway. Neither included audio.

Wednesday’s video showed the incident from a different angle in the hallway and featured audio. In the video, Hobbs appears to be screaming as he is repeatedly punched.

Daniels says Hobbs was charged with assaulting an officer after the attack.

“Enough is enough,” the president of the Camden County chapter of the NAACP said Wednesday. “We’re standing together in this community and demanding justice. We want those jailed correction officers to be terminated and we want charges to be brought against them.”

Hobbs’ sisters were also at the news conference, but did not want to speak.

The GBI says they have started a full investigation into possible officer cruelty.

