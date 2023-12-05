Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to host press conference with family of Leonard Cure

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels are holding a press conference at the Camden County Courthouse on Tuesday where they will announce their filing of an intent to sue the sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Leonard Cure.

Cure, a Black man who spent more than 16 years imprisoned on a wrongful conviction, was shot and killed by a Camden County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in October.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deputy pulled over Cure on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida line. He got out of the car at the deputy’s request and cooperated at first but became violent after he was told he was being arrested, a previous GBI news release said.

Background: Bodycam video released after Camden Co. deputy fatally shoots Leonard Cure in Georgia

Crump, who previously has represented families in the high-profile cases of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, began representing Cure's family shortly after his death.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the courthouse. Cure's family and Seth Miller, director of The Innocence Project of Florida, are expected to attend, according the release from Crump's office.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Leonard Cure shooting: Ben Crump to hold press conference