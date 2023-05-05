Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to speak on death of Black man tased by Raleigh police

The lauded civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will give an update Friday afternoon on the case of Darryl “Tyree” Williams, a Black man who died after being tased by Raleigh police.

Williams was tased three times by officers who struggled to arrest him for alleged drug possession on Jan. 17.

Williams’ family hired Crump to represent them.

Crump is expected to hold a press conference at Mount Peace Baptist Church on 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after a meeting with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Crump has publicly called for “swift justice” in the firing of the six officers involved in Williams’ death and for manslaughter charges against them, The News & Observer reported previously.

After speaking on the Raleigh case, the renowned attorney will remain in town.

He was invited as the keynote speaker at North Carolina Central University’s commencement ceremony and is set to deliver a keynote address at the Durham university’s McDougald-McLendon Arena on Saturday.

The death of Darryl ‘Tyree’ Williams

According to body cam footage and police reports, two officers approached Williams on Jan. 17 around 1:55 a.m. while conducting “proactive patrols” of businesses on Rock Quarry Road.

Officers were outside Supreme Sweepstakes where Williams was in a parked car. Shortly after approaching him, they tried to arrest him after finding a folded dollar bill in his pocket with a white powder on it that looked like cocaine, according to a report police released after the incident.

Williams pulled away from officers’ grasps before Officer C.D. Robinson first tased him, according to the report and video footage.

After being tased the first time, Williams managed to get back up and ran. He tripped and fell over, then struggled with officers.

In 50 seconds, Williams was tased twice more: Officer J.T. Thomas tased him in the side of his body, and Robinson then tased him again, this time in the back.

The drive-stun mode of the taser was used twice. The mode sets the taser to give a more powerful shock when pressed against the body.

Williams told the officers “I have heart problems” before he was tased a third time, according to the report released days after the incident by Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Officers arrested Williams around 2 a.m., but he quickly stopped breathing. Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, the report stated. He was pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m. at a local hospital.