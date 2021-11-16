Civil rights attorney Ben Crump seeks DOJ investigation of Rutherford County officials

Attorney Ben Crump speaks in front of the the Rutherford County Judicial Building, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. during a press conference, with his clients the original and new owners of Free at Last Bail Bonding, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 about having the Department of Justice to investigate Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman, for racial profiling actions. From left to right Michael Whittaker, Greg Sanford, Kenneth Holmes, Mario Hambrick, Ben Crump and Brian Cole.

Local minority business owners are trying to launch a discrimination investigation against Rutherford County officials.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd, accused Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman of discriminatory practices in a Tuesday press conference.

Crump is calling for the Department of Justice to open a pattern-or-practice investigation into Zimmerman's alleged racial profiling and discrimination, including Zimmerman and Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh's role in "Operation Candy Crush," a 2018 sting operation that saw the arrest of 17 business owners who were accused of selling CBD-based products, including gummy candy-like goods.

Brian Cole, president of Free at Last Bail Bonding, said he was a target of Zimmerman's operations.

"He's defamed me. He's went above and beyond to defame me and Mr. (Ken) Holmes," Cole said. "What we've seen is a lot of questionable acts towards minority-owned companies."

The owners, who saw their businesses padlocked over the raid, filed a federal lawsuit that settled for $1.7 million, according to court records.

Crump said the operation was un-American.

"Enough is enough," Crump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

