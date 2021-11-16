Civil rights attorney Ben Crump wants federal investigation of prosecutor John Zimmerman

Scott Broden and Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
Federal authorities should investigate Rutherford County prosecutor John Zimmerman on charges of racially profiling businesses, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said.

"We're here this morning to ask for the Department of Justice to open a pattern and practice investigation into the allegations that Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman has discriminatorily targeted minority-owned businesses," said Crump, who's representing Free at Last Bail Bonding in Murfreesboro.

Attorney Ben Crump speaks in front of the the Rutherford County Judicial Building, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. during a press conference, for his clients the original and new owners of Free at Last Bail Bonding, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 about having the Department of Justice to investigate Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman, for racial profiling actions.
Crump, a nationally-recognized trial lawyer who leads the George Floyd family's legal team, said Zimmerman is treating his client the same way the prosecutor acted toward minority store owners falsely arrested in the "Operation Candy Crush" case. During the 2018 operation, local businesses were accused of selling gummy candy with a CBD ingredient — a product not proven to be an illegal drug.

Free at Last owners Ken Holmes and Brian Cole do not understand why Zimmerman has challenged business operations in Rutherford County, Crump said. This includes contacting the business owners' insurance company to slander the owners' reputation, Crump added.

"They are exemplary businessmen," Crump said. "They do business all over the state of Tennessee."

Attorney Ben Crump speaks in front of the the Rutherford County Judicial Building, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. during a press conference, with his clients the original and new owners of Free at Last Bail Bonding, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 about having the Department of Justice to investigate Rutherford County Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman, for racial profiling actions. From left to right Michael Whittaker, Greg Sanford, Kenneth Holmes, Mario Hambrick, Ben Crump and Brian Cole.
Rutherford County District Attorney General Jennings Jones said he cannot comment on specifics pertaining to the bonding company issue.

“The matter of Tennessee Bonding purchasing Free at last Bonding and their subsequent petition to do business in the jurisdiction is a matter that is still pending before the courts,” said Jones, who oversees a staff 16th Judicial District staff that includes Zimmerman.

“Because of that, my office cannot make any statements at this time.”

Holmes, who's white, and Cole, who's Black, purchased Free at Last to join Tennessee Bonding Company, which services 60 counties in the state. The business operates in approximately 20 states, Holmes said.

The owners purchased Free at Last from Mario Hambrick and Greg Sanford, who 15 years ago founded the bonding company. Both attended Tuesday morning's press conference.

Court records filed Sept. 29 by Zimmerman contends that "Tennessee Bonding Company is not a trustworthy or reliable company."

"Tennessee Bonding Company, is currently suspended from writing bonds in the 10th Judicial District (East Tennessee near Chattanooga) based on misconduct and this petition should not be considered until such time as Tennessee Bonding Company is in good standing," Zimmerman court filing said.

Zimmerman's court filing also accused Holmes of giving "false testimony" on Sept. 2 before the Davidson County Criminal Court in seeking similar approval to purchase Free at Last Bonding Company.

"The proposed new owner was unjustly enriched in the 10th Judicial District by collection premiums for bail bonds written in violation of a court order limiting their bonding capacity and provided false reports to the court regarding the bail bonds the company had written," Zimmerman said in his filing. "The company was unjustly enriched in the amount of $ 351,186. This unjust enrichment was at the expense of other bail bonding companies who followed the rules of that court and obeyed its orders.

Holmes described Zimmerman's actions as being "unprecedented" and "unconstitutional" in challenging Free at Last's ability to offer bonding services.

"Why is this man doing this?" Holmes said. He added that Zimmerman has a history of "extreme discrimination" in the way he treats minority businesses owners.

Cole agreed that what Zimmerman has done to challenge Free at Last is "unacceptable."

The business owners also said they plan to file a lawsuit against Zimmerman using the same attorney who represented the store owners who won a settlement in the Operation Candy Crush case.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips through email, sbroden@dnj.com, or phone, 615-278-5158. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump demands investigation of prosecutor

