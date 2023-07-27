Civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent truck driver mauled by Circleville police dog

Attorney Ben Crump speaks during the funeral of Andre’ Maurice Hill in Columbus in 2021.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Thursday that he is representing Jadarrius Rose, the truck driver mauled by a Circleville police dog on July 4.

“It is unacceptable for a police officer, while being instructed by other officers not to release the dog while Jadarrius was surrendering with his hands up, to do just that," Crump said in a news release announcing his involvement in the case.

Crump, 53, has represented clients in a long line of civil rights cases, including several cases of national attention: Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Keenan Anderson.

Among Crump's past cases are some in central Ohio. Two years ago, Crump filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio State University on behalf of those who accused former university doctor Richard Strauss of sexual abuse. Crump also represented the family of Andre Hill after the unarmed Black man was fatally shot in 2020 by a Columbus police officer.

Rose, a 23-year-old Black man from Memphis, Tenn., was pulled over in Circleville after failing to stop for a vehicle inspection in Jackson County. In a 911 recording from Ross County, Rose said he was afraid for his safety after seeing guns pointed at him.

After Rose was stopped, he stepped out of truck and held up his hands. Despite a State Highway Patrol officer warning Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman not to release his police dog, Speakman did. The dog, Serge, bit Rose's left arm and held on for at least 20 seconds before Speakman and another officer pried the dog's teeth from Rose, who was screaming on his back.

Circleville announced Wednesday that Speakman had been fired.

"Body cam video clearly shows Speakman lead the canine to attack unarmed Jadarrius who, at that point, was fully complying," Crump said in a news release.

"Jadarrius felt unsafe when the traffic stop was initiated and did everything he was supposed to do in that situation — he called 911 to explain his concerns and kept driving. The reality we live in is that Black people have an ingrained mistrust for law enforcement because of situations like this. A man was mauled by a police canine over a missing mudflap.”

Crump is founder of the firm Ben Crump Law, based in Tallahassee, Florida, with offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Sacramento, California.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Attorney Ben Crump to represent truck driver bitten by Circleville K-9