Civil rights attorney, family to speak about Shanquella Robinson case

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will give an update about the Shanquella Robinson case at Livingstone College on Thursday.

Crump is hosting a panel in the afternoon on national bail reform and policing.

Crump’s law firm also represents the family of Shanquella Robinson. He and Robinson’s family, alongside leaders from the NAACP, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C. went early this month to the U.S. capital to demand justice for her case.

In a news release, Crump and Robinson’s family said they will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. “to provide updates and continue to demand diplomatic intervention by President Biden and the U.S. Department of State to prioritize bringing those accountable for Shanquella Robinson’s death to justice.”

Shanquella Robinson, from Charlotte, was killed in Cabo five months ago while on vacation with friends, investigators say. Those friends told Robinson’s family she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy revealed she died of a broken neck and spinal cord.

A video later surfaced showing Robinson being attacked by a woman on that trip.

The Mexican government issued an arrest warrant for a friend of hers but never named that person.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

Attorneys have called on President Joe Biden and the State Department to extradite everyone on the trip back to Mexico to face criminal charges.

SHANQUELLA ROBINSON CASE:

This is a developing story.

