Civil rights case against Fort Myers police officer, city alleging racial slur goes to trial today

Trial is to begin Thursday on a civil rights suit filed agains the city of Fort Myers and one of the city's police officers.

A trial began Thursday morning in U.S District Court on a claim by a local man that intimidation by a Fort Myers police officer in the parking lot of a mental health facility has caused him emotional distress.

In allegations in a civil suit seeking damages from officer Michael Perry and the city of Fort Myers, Mamberto Real claims that police officer Michael Perry used threats of deadly force, and used an offensive word to describe Black people during the encounter.

One of Real's lawyers referred to use of the offensive word during her opening statement.

But the other attorney representing Real didn't ask Perry about Real's claim when the veteran Fort Myers officer took the witness stand, despite asking Perry a series of questions about his stance and orders to Real when asking him to leave the triage property.

The suit seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress Real claims he suffered,

In her opening statement to the jury, Real's lawyer Jennifer Szymczak, claimed distress allegedly suffered by Real included defecating in his trousers when Perry ordered him to leave the property, and "defecating every time he sees a white police officer."

A revised civil complaint filed by attorneys to replace an earlier filing made by Real without legal assistance states that he was homeless and was forced to live out of his car, which was parked center's parking lot.

The encounter happened when Perry was called to the triage to remove Perry, who was sitting in his car in which the bask seat was piled with clothing and other possessions.

Under direction questining by Real's lawyer, Michael Maddux, Perry said he approached the car and said "Hey you, they do not want you here, I already know you have a driver license, you have five seconds to leave or I am going to shoot you (N-word)."

The allegations say that Real closed his eyes, counted to five and when he opened his eyes, Perry had a gun pointed at him. He claims officer Adam Jobbers-Miller stood between Perry and Real and "saved his life."

Jobbers-Miller was the only person known to see the encounter. He was killed in the line of duty in July 2018.

Among the claims made by Real are violations of civil rights law, use of excessive force, and a violation of his right to equal protection under the law.

Real's legal case has taken a long, somewhat tortured road. He filed pro-se, without an attorney. The case was thrown out by a district court judge in September 2019 and reinstated by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in April 2020.

Cape Coral attorney Robert Burandt heads the legal team representing Perry and the city.

The defense has claimed that in prior jobs, "Real was hard to deal with, difficult to work with, volatile and/or did not like to take any sort of direction" while working at Salus Care, and the Bob Janes Triage. Attorneys for Real won an order keeping those claims out of the case.

Among witnesses to be called by lawyers for the city and Perry will be Perry, officer Brittany Morris and police Capt. Jason Fields.

Attorneys for Perry and the city asked to add former Police Major William Newhouse as a witness. That request was denied by Judge John Steele, but Newhouse still could be called to testify for the department to rebut allegations by Real.

Newhouse resigned recently from the Fort Myers Police Department after a political controversy over information about the cost of renovating the former News-Press property as a police campus.

