Civil rights, diversity focus of MLK Day

Jan. 17—Drawn inside due to freezing temperatures, Clovis and Portales-area residents on Monday celebrated civil rights and diversity on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In Clovis, the day began with an outdoor ceremony at Potter Park. About 20 celebrants braved 18-degree temperatures next to memorials of King and his wife Coretta Scott King in the city park.

The event was originally planned as a march from Potter Park east on Seventh Street to Legacy Life Church at Seventh and Main Streets where a rally would be held.

Because of the chill, organizers opted to have participants caravan by vehicle from the park to the church.

"There were a few people standing along Seventh Street who paused, some took off their hats as the caravan passed by," participant and MLK Commission member Constance Williams said.

The Clovis High School Wildcat Band drumline stood along the steps of the church offering a drumming welcome for attendees entering the building.

About 60 people attended the rally at Legacy Life Church where David Lambraño is the pastor and was keynote speaker for the event.

"My speech will focus on the book of Micah in The Bible, from Micah 6:8, 'God requires standing up for what is right; show love, mercy and kindness and set your walk in humility,'" Lambraño told The News before the event.

The emcee for the rally was Tony Mahan, pastor of Triangle Baptist Church of Clovis.

Between songs and speeches Mahan would exhort those in attendance to "Give God a hand praise," loud applause.

After a welcoming speech by Clovis Mayor Mike Morris the audience heard from Julian Velanquez who recited the work "Please God, I'm Only 17."

After his presentation, Velanquez told the assembly he was inspired to read the work due to the high rate of crime in Clovis.

Clovis resident Roger Grooms presented his talk on the state of the Black citizenry of the United States.

Grooms noted the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 in his talk, saying it's been over 100 years "and we're still not free."

"We are still in exile in our own land," Grooms said.

In his keynote speech, Lambraño noted the Old Testament book of Micah is a short work written in 800 BC and events of then as described in the work are similar to events of today.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," Lambraño said.

Clovis resident Kathleen Daniel was among those honoring King and his work.

"I go every year because it is an event full of love and respect and optimism. I love being a small part of creating that feeling of determination and courage and community in the face of adversity which is Dr. King's legacy," Daniel said.

Celebration in Portales

In Portales, nearly 400 Eastern New Mexico University students and others filled the ENMU Campus Union Building.

ENMU Campus Life Assistant Director Linda Ramos said the theme was "Only love can drive out the hate."

"We wanted to do a program where we could still connect with not only MLK, but also do a celebration for the community and our African American students so they can feel supported that we have these kinds of traditions," Ramos said.

ENMU President James Johnston said the event highlights the importance of coming together.

"I think it's important that we work together as campus and community partners to really commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. King and what he represented in the work that continues," Johnston said.

Ramos said the goal was not only to recognize King's legacy, but to acknowledge the importance of diversity within a community.

"Our mission is to always communicate with each other, within each department and the city of Portales so we can stay connected. What we want to do is bring those diversities together so that way each culture is fully represented," Ramos said.