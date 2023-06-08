Civil rights group reports spike in Florida extremist groups, citing Moms for Liberty’s rise

More extremist groups were active across the state in 2022 than in any other year in more than two decades, data published this week by the Southern Poverty Law Center found — a spike fueled by the rise in groups like Florida-based Moms for Liberty, which SPLC for the first time categorized as an extremist anti-government group.

In its annual Year in Hate review, the Alabama-based civil rights group found that, not only did Florida see climbing activity from hate and anti-government groups, but, after four years of decline in the number of organized extremist groups nationwide, the United States saw the largest year-over-year spike since 2000, the oldest year of data available from the SPLC.

In 2021, the SPLC found 773 active hate or anti-government groups around the country. That was down from 838 the previous year in a decline attributed in part to the arrests and prosecutions that followed the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But in 2022, that number spiked dramatically to 1,225 active groups, the highest ever recorded by SPLC.

In Florida, which has long been represented as one of the most popular states for extremist activity, SPLC data found 89 active groups, up from 53 in 2021. Only California had more active groups last year.

The jump is due in large part to the inclusion of Moms for Liberty, which SPLC deemed a fringe organization that has outsized influence though it does not represent the beliefs of the average parent. The group is headquartered in Melbourne but has hundreds of chapters all over the country.

“Not only do they fit the definition (of an anti-government group), but we think it’s important for the community… to really understand it’s not just something they may feel at a local level but that it really is a phenomenon at a national level and that it’s a problem holistically,” said Rachel Carroll Rivas, deputy director for research, reporting and analysis for the SPLC.

Nationwide, the group has supported book bans, criticized instructional materials they believe teach critical race theory, opposed allowing transgender student-athletes to play on the sports teams that match their gender identity, championed controversial school voucher programs and fought classroom mask mandates.

Carroll Rivas acknowledged that it may seem jarring to some to see Moms for Liberty included alongside extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan and Neo Nazi organizations.

But she said Moms for Liberty’s attacks on public education spreads extremist, anti-government ideas and policies that don’t represent the views of most parents as told in public opinion surveys, school board meetings and in informal conversations between caregivers taking their children to and from school.

“The public does not support book bans and they do support the teaching of inclusive history and the accurate teaching about race in this country,” Carroll Rivas said. “The ideas and the agenda of these groups is extreme. It is not in the mainstream, even if their power and influence is seeking to make it appear that way.”

After the Year in Hate report was made public Tuesday afternoon, Moms for Liberty responded online by using the new designation as a fundraising tactic and telling its more than 66,000 Twitter followers to donate in order to “Show the Southern Poverty Law Center that you STAND WITH MOMS.”

The group also retweeted several conservative figures, including Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who called the designation “absurd” and accused SPLC of “silencing parents,” and attorney Jenna Ellis, who tweeted congratulations to the group for “reaching conservative influencer status to be noticed by the SPLC!”

Ellis, who once served on former President Donald Trump’s legal team, was recently censured by Colorado legal officials after she admitted to making 10 false statements about the 2020 presidential election online and on television, the Associated Press reported in March.

The group also retweeted Christina Pushaw, campaign aide and former press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who tweeted a screenshot of the governor posing with a group of women with Moms for Liberty T-shirts in front of an American flag with the caption: “Everyone needs to see this picture of Ron DeSantis posing with a hate group (a/k/a Moms for Liberty).”

Pushaw’s tweet added “Moms who care about their kids’ education are not a ‘hate group.’ @RonDeSantis stands with @Moms4Liberty and will never back down!”

The organization has been broadly embraced by right-wing leaders across the country, with four current GOP presidential contenders — including frontrunners Donald Trump and DeSantis — confirmed as speakers for this month’s Moms for Liberty National Summit in Philadelphia, Florida Today reported this week.

In an email statement, cofounders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich did not explicitly dispute the description of their organization as an anti-government group. Instead, they said their organization represents parents who are unsatisfied with the public educational system and Moms for Liberty is “devoted to empowering parents to be a part of their child’s public school education.”

“Name-calling parents who want to be a part of their child’s education as ‘hate groups’ or ‘bigoted’ just further exposes what this battle is all about: Who fundamentally gets to decide what is taught to our kids in school — parents or government employees?” the co-founders’ statement said. “We believe that parental rights do not stop at the classroom door and no amount of hate from groups like this is going to stop that.”

Though the growth of Moms of Liberty and other groups like it fueled the spike, Carroll Rivas pointed out that both general hate groups and anti-government militias, like the Oath Keepers, are still declining.

“That’s pretty notable because Florida has actually been a place where we’ve had a militia group activity in the past,” Carroll Rivas said. “We attribute that to what we see in the whole country, that there was intense public, media, congressional and legal accountability of the perpetrators, organizers, participants of January 6 insurrection. And that included, of course, Florida leading the country in the number of defendants related to January 6.”

