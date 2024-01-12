Civil rights groups and city leaders meet for first unified Martin Luther King Jr. event since 2019

For several years, Jacksonville’s annual celebration of the iconic civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been one divided. The NAACP, Jax Chamber and Urban League have held their own annual MLK Jr. breakfast celebrations separately since 2019, though it hasn’t always been like that.

“They felt like the breakfast was being hijacked,” explained civil rights advocate Rodney Hurst on Friday. “And that the intent of the breakfast was not its commercialism and its marketing, but the breakfast intended to represent one of the great Americans one of the great civil rights leaders in our time.”

However, on Friday morning, for the first time since 2019, the city’s civil rights group and city leaders met under one roof, unified, at the Prime Osborn Convention Center for the 37th Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast.

Read: First Jacksonville officer arrested in 2024 due to a domestic violence dispute, sheriff says

“Not only does Jacksonville need this togetherness, but as we deal with some of the issue of the Confederate memorials and the whole issue of diversity, equity and inclusion, [it’s important] that we all get on the same page,” said Hurst at Friday’s breakfast.

Hurst also outlined how vital Friday’s unified breakfast was not just to bring together the people of Jacksonville, but to signify all that Dr. King stood for.

“He was a man of understanding black human dignity and respect. And that’s what this breakfast represents our coming together, recognizing each other and not thinking of anyone as second-class citizens.”

Read: JSO: Man steals revolver and crashes into store with car, shot and killed by officer

Friday’s breakfast now kicks off a week of service by the city of Jacksonville and United Way, with information about the events detailed below in a press release from the city:

WEEK OF SERVICE RALLY INFORMATION

Read: I-95 NB south of International Golf Parkway blocked due to deadly crash, FHP says

Then, on Saturday, January 13, the City of Jacksonville and the United Way of Northeast Florida will host a rally to kick-off the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service and celebrate the city’s biggest-ever MLK Week of Service (for which AmeriCorps is also a partner). After the rally, Mayor Deegan and other attendees will disperse around Northeast Florida to work on service projects.

WHEN: 8 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13

WHERE: The Ritz Theatre and Museum 829 North Davis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

WHO: Speakers include Mayor Donna Deegan, City of Jacksonville City Councilman Ken Amaro, Jacksonville City Council

Melanie Patz, CEO, United Way of Northeast Florida

WEEK OF SERVICE PROJECT INFORMATION

Mayor Deegan will be participating in the following service projects. Citizens can learn more about MLK Week of Service and sign up for projects at: unitedwaynefl.org/mlk.

WHEN: 9-10 a.m., Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1235 Weare Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (home repairs) and 10-11 a.m., Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1230 E 7th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (food distribution)

WHO: Mayor Donna Deegan, City of Jacksonville

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.