Civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in state at Georgia Capitol; private funeral is Thursday

ATLANTA – Civil rights hero John Lewis will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol rotunda Wednesday in one of the late congressman's last stops before his funeral and internment on Thursday.

Lewis will be honored at the State Capitol in a special ceremony at 2 p.m.

The public is allowed to view Lewis' body in the rotunda from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Members of Lewis' fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, are also set to host an Omega service in the rotunda to honor his life at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lewis died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district for 33 years. The 5th congressional district covers most of Atlanta and a few suburbs.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Lewis was an Atlanta city councilman. Memorial events Wednesday were given the theme "Atlanta's Servant Leader."

Washington tribute: A final day of tribute in Washington as some lawmakers push to honor legacy with voting rights bill

Anyone who visits the State Capitol to pay their respects will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. However, Lewis' family is encouraging the public to hold virtual events in their homes and watch the events on livestream platforms.

The community is being asked to tie blue or purple ribbons around their front doors to honor Lewis.

The Georgia events come after a series of memorial events in Alabama and Washington, D.C., since Saturday. Lewis' body was moved to each city and lay in state at both the Alabama State Capitol and U.S. Capitol.

Who will carry the torch: In John Lewis' footsteps: Four House candidates from a new generation to watch

Notably, Lewis was taken by horse and carriage across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on Sunday – the same bridge he walked with voting rights activists on March 7, 1965, a day that became known as "Bloody Sunday."

A private funeral for Lewis is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary, which is located at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Lewis: Civil rights icon to lie in state at Georgia State Capitol