Civil rights lawsuit filed against St. Johns County, officers in immigrant's case

Attorneys for the Guatemalan immigrant charged with aggravated manslaughter of an officer have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against that officer’s estate, another lieutenant and St. Johns County.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages for 19-year-old Virgilio Aguilar Mendez citing violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act. It names the county, the late Sgt. Michael Kunovich and Lt. Jose Jimenez.

Aguilar Mendez’s native language is Mam, not Spanish or English, according to the filing. His limited understanding of English and Spanish is his disability, and he was denied an interpreter at the scene and at the Sheriff’s Office to allow him to understand his Miranda rights before Jimenez interrogated him.

The lawsuit does not note that Jimenez questioned him in Spanish, which is referenced in arrest documents, but states Mam “translation into other languages, such as Spanish or English, can take on a different structure.”

A judge has already ruled Aguilar Mendez incompetent to proceed to trial due to his language barrier and inability to aid in the preparation of his case or understand the legal system. He is undergoing treatment and training while in the Volusia County jail to determine if he can move forward.

What happened to Virgilio Aguilar Mendez?

The complaint provides the following summary of the arrest of Aguilar Mendez, who was 18 at the time and also charged with resisting an officer with violence.

After completing his workday at a farm on May 19, he arrived back at the Super 8 Motel where he was staying in St. Augustine. While Aguilar Mendez was eating outside about 9 p.m., Kunovich self-initiated a call for service to the vicinity in regard to a “suspicious person” who was a “Hispanic male.”

“Sgt. Kunovich’s self-initiated call did not identify any possible crimes that he witnessed,” according to the summary.

Aguilar Mendez was on the phone with his mother when the sergeant stopped him. In Mam he told his mother he did not understand why he was being approached.

“Aguilar Mendez was walking on a public sidewalk and speaking with his mother, which is not a crime,” the lawsuit states. “When Sgt. Kunovich seized Aguilar Mendez, he stopped and did not try to flee.”

Virgilio Aguilar Mendez tries to respond to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich's questioning on May 19 outside the Super 8 Motel he was staying at.

He was confused by the officer’s aggressive manner and questions, responding “I'm sorry no speak no speak English.”

“It was clear to Sgt. Kunovich that Aguilar Mendez had limited English proficiency, and Sgt. Kunovich made no attempts, under SJCSO policy, to communicate with Aguilar Mendez in another language,” the lawsuit states. “Without provocation or justification, Sgt. Kunovich then physically seized Aguilar Mendez without any reasonable suspicion of any crime, misdemeanor or felony, and illegally searched Aguilar Mendez’s person.”

Aguilar Mendez did not understand why the officer was trying to restrain him and began to resist in a non-violent manner out of fear.

Deputy Gavin Higgins was the first deputy to arrive as backup and put Aguilar Mendez in a chokehold. Deputy George Montgomery was the second to arrive and body slammed and repeatedly struck him, also seen on officers' body-worn camera videos.

“Unable to understand the brutality of the officers, Aguilar Mendez began to cry out for his family,” according to the lawsuit. “In the video, he says several times “familia” (family) and, in response to commands, says that he does not understand or speak English. In the video, Aguilar Mendez can be heard screaming in pain when he is tased six times by Sgt. Kunovich over two minutes. Without question, Aguilar Mendez did not understand the purpose or reason for the officers to pile on him, to physically strike him multiple times, and the repeated use of a taser by Sgt. Kunovich.”

They did not give him his Miranda rights or attempt to obtain an interpreter for him, pursuant to Sheriff’s Office policy, the lawsuit says. About 10 minutes after Aguilar Mendez was placed in a patrol car, Kunovich collapsed in medical distress and died from what the medical examiner ruled were natural causes. He was 52.

Jimenez questioned the 18-year-old afterward at the Sheriff’s Office and, like Kunovich, ”knew there was a substantial likelihood that Aguilar Mendez would be unable to communicate effectively, absent any interpretive aid for Mam, and ignored Aguilar Mendez’s statutory rights and SJCSO’s policies regarding limited English proficiency,” according to the lawsuit.

Spanish-speaking deputy was called to scene

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said he would consult the county’s general counsel for comment but didn’t think they had received anything formal yet concerning the lawsuit.

The lawsuit does not mention that Aguilar Mendez had to be disarmed of a knife that he had retrieved from a pocket toward the end of the struggle and also can be seen in the bodycam video, nor does it reference another responding officer who speaks Spanish.

Kunovich

A Sheriff’s Office supplemental report states that Deputy Matheus Alves was called to the scene as a backup and “believes Sergeant Kunovich specifically requested him because the subject he was out with was a Hispanic male and he needed a deputy who spoke Spanish. … Deputy Alves stated he was not sure if the suspect understood what he was telling him in Spanish during the struggle but based on conversations with him afterward he knew he understood Spanish.”

Another deputy, Brian Armenta, in the supplemental report said he heard over the dispatch “Kunovich specifically request Deputy Alves respond and assumed he was requesting him due to his ability to speak Spanish.”

