Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin gets record cleared after 66 years

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In 1955, Claudette Colvin was arrested in Alabama for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a White woman. That incident happened nine months before Rosa Parks. "History had me glued to the seat," Colvin says. David Begnaud joins "CBSN AM" with more about a new development in her story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories