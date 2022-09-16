Civil rights trial for Elkhart police officer in recorded beating case delayed to April

Elkhart officers Joshua Titus, wearing cap, and Cory Newland punch Mario Guerrero Ledesma to the floor inside the city police station in January.

Citing recent media coverage and health issues, lawyers representing Joshua Titus have requested a federal civil rights trial for the Elkhart police officer seen on video beating a handcuffed man be pushed back until 2023.

Titus, along with former Elkhart officer Cory Newland, were set for a trial next week after being indicted for repeatedly punching a handcuffed man in a 2018 security camera video at the city police station. Footage from the incident was obtained by The South Bend Tribune and ProPublica as part of an investigation into the criminal justice system in Elkhart County.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon on Tuesday granted Titus' request for a new trial date and the parties are now scheduled to appear in court in April.

The postponement comes two weeks after Newland, Titus' co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty in a deal that will likely see him spend 15 months in prison.

In Titus' request to postpone the trial, his attorneys say The Tribune's coverage of Newland's plea deal will make it difficult to empanel an impartial jury. The motion also says one of Titus' lawyers would have been unable to attend next week's trial because of health issues.

Titus is currently on unpaid leave, according to a spokeswoman with the Elkhart Police Department.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Trial for Elkhart officer in beating video delayed to next year