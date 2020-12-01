Civil servants reluctant to make police complaints against Alex Salmond, inquiry hears

Alex Salmond was cleared of all sexual misconduct charges - AFP

The civil servants who made sexual misconduct complaints against Alex Salmond were reluctant to go to the police and may not have done so on their own steam, the Scottish Government's investigating officer has admitted.

Judith Mackinnon told a Holyrood inquiry she was asked to "sound out" how the complainers felt about the Scottish Government reporting the matter to Police Scotland in 2018.

She said she did not think this had been the intention of the two women when they initially came forward with accusations against Mr Salmond.

Ms Mackinnon also said she was not sure whether they would have gone to the police if the Scottish Government had not taken that step.

Her testimony was supported by Nicola Richards, the Scottish Government's director of people, who said it was not the "preference" of the women.

It raised eyebrows in the cross-party committee conducting the inquiry, with Murdo Fraser, a Tory member, tweeting: "If you buy the Alex Salmond conspiracy theory, you will take this as more evidence you are right."

Jackie Baillie, a Labour member, said it appeared the Scottish Government had "rushed" the women into making formal complaints to the police. Mr Salmond was acquitted of 13 sex offences at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Nicola Richards, Director of People at the Scottish Government gives evidence to a Scottish Parliament Harassment committee - PA

Ms Mackinnon's testimony came as John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, finally indicated he is willing to comply with two Scottish Parliament votes and hand over secret legal advice.

In a letter to the committee, Mr Swinney said he wanted to establish a "practical way" it could be given access to the advice without creating a precedent.

He proposed an "initial discussions between officials" today (weds) to discuss "mechanisms" by which the secret advice could be released.

Although it is usually confidential, Mr Salmond won a judicial review last year when Scotland's highest civil court found that the way a Scottish Government investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him was handled was unlawful and "tainted with apparent bias".

Story continues

Ms Mackinnon was appointed the investigating officer in the government inquiry, which started in early 2018, despite previously having contact with the two complainants.

The Scottish Government only conceded the judicial review case at the 11th hour, resulting in Mr Salmond being handed £512,250 of taxpayers' money to cover his legal costs.

The committee has argued that disclosure of the legal advice is the only way to get to the bottom of whether the case was pursued for political reasons, but Mr Swinney has so far refused to hand it over.

Mr Salmond's allies believe he was the victim of a conspiracy orchestrated by people in Ms Sturgeon's inner circle, a claim she has vehemently rejected.

If you buy the @AlexSalmond conspiracy theory, you will take this as more evidence that you are right https://t.co/JG92SOia7y — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) December 1, 2020

Giving evidence to the inquiry for a second time, Ms Mackinnon said she was asked to "sound out" the women about a police complaint in July 2018.

The request was made by Ms Richards shortly after she submitted her report into their allegations to Leslie Evans, Ms Sturgeon's most senior civil servant. Ms Richards later told the inquiry the request originated with Ms Evans.

Asked by Mr Fraser if they were reluctant to go to the police, Ms Mackinnon said: "You could say that. I don’t think it had been their intention, when they initially had come forward, to do that.”

Pressed if the complainers would not have gone to the police off their own backs, she said: "I can't say that for sure."

Ms Richards told the inquiry complaining to the police was "not their wish, their preference" as they were concerned about the impact on them and witnesses.

She said they were also worried about "the potential lack of loss of anonymity and confidentiality that might come from that.”

However, she said the Scottish Government had no choice but to contact Police Scotland given their accusations of "criminal activity."

Gillian Russell, the Scottish Government's director of health workforce, told the inquiry more women came forward after the criminal investigation into Mr Salmond became public in Dec 2018 but they were told to contact the police.

John Somers Principle Private Secretary to the First Minister gives evidence to a Scottish Parliament Harassment committee - PA

The committee also heard from John Somers, Ms Sturgeon's principal private secretary, who held two meetings with one of the complainants in Nov 2017.

He said the woman asked for a meeting with the First Minister but he referred her instead to his line manager, Barbara Allison.

Mr Somers also insisted he did not tell Ms Sturgeon about the meetings until June 2018. She has previously claimed she did not know about the civil service complaints until April that year.

Commenting on Ms Mackinnon's evidence, Ms Baillie said: "It is clear that the role of Investigating Officer was less than impartial and there was prior involvement with the complainants before she was appointed.

“It also seems that civil servants rushed complainants into submitting formal complaints long before the policy in place was fit to support them, and pushed for complaints to be made to the police."

She said Mr Swinney's latest letter "is long overdue but represents a first step in releasing the legal advice to the committee."

The Deputy First Minister reiterated "there are very strong reasons of public policy for Government to be able to seek and receive confidential and candid legal advice."

However, he said he took the two Holyrood votes demanding disclosure "very seriously" and was "keen" to find a way forward following discussions with Cabinet colleagues.

But Mr Fraser said: "John Swinney continues to drag his feet rather than respecting the will of the Scottish Parliament and releasing the full legal advice his Government received.

"It is clear he is trying to bide for time and hoping this issue will go away."