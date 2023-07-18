Civil servants retire three years earlier than private sector workers

nhs

Civil servants are retiring three years earlier than the national average thanks to generous public sector pensions, The Telegraph can reveal.

Civil servants are leaving work at around the age of 62 on average, according to data released by the Cabinet Office under a Freedom of Information request.

This is three years earlier than the national average retirement age of 65, according to the last official figures.

It comes amid an ongoing row over public sector pay and as senior NHS doctors prepare to walk out of hospitals on 24 and 25 August in their first industrial action over pay for almost 50 years.

The British Medical Association (BMA) says consultants in England have seen their income fall by 35pc since 2008. Last year, consultants received a pay rise of 4.5pc, bringing average earnings to £128,000.

Most public sector workers enjoy “defined benefit” pensions which guarantee an inflation-proofed income for life in retirement. These have largely been phased out of the private sector as they are too expensive for employers to maintain.

Instead the majority of private sector workers save into “defined contribution” schemes, which invest their savings over the course of their career and are vulnerable to shocks in the stock and bond markets.

It means while retired public servants receive a predictable income each year, most other retirees have to constantly monitor their pension to make sure they do not run out of money.

Tom Selby, of the broker AJ Bell, said: “The fact that civil servants are, on average, retiring years earlier than their private sector counterparts is almost certainly a reflection of the generous pension entitlements many will have built up.”

Alice Guy, of the broker Interactive Investor, said: “A private sector worker in their mid-50s looking ahead to retirement may have to choose between working much longer or living on a limited income.

“But a public sector worker knows they will get a guaranteed income and that makes it a lot easier to retire.”

Most private sector workers have to wait until they reach around the state pension age until they can afford to retire, Ms Guy added.

It is currently set at 66 and is in the process of rising to 67, but is legislated to increase again to 68 by the mid 2040s.

However, this rise could come even sooner as the Government looks for ways to stop public spending on the state pension from spiralling out of control.

Meanwhile, the normal retirement age in the civil service pension scheme is 60 for those who started contributing before 2007, but some workers can apply to retire as early as 50 on a reduced payout.

Civil servants also benefit from much higher pension contributions from their employers.

Middle-earners in the civil service pension scheme contribute around 5pc of their salary into their pension. This is then topped up by a 27.1pc contribution from the Government, in contrast with a typical rate of just 3pc in the private sector.

NHS staff also receive generous defined benefit pensions, with a 20.6pc contribution rate from the employer.

This year Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped the lifetime allowance on pension savings, after the BMA warned senior doctors were retiring early to avoid paying the tax as their pensions were increasingly breaching the £1m cap.

Retired public sector workers also received their biggest pay rise in a generation this year. The value of public service pensions grew by 10.1pc in April, as the Government is legally bound to increase their income in line with the previous September’s inflation figure, which hit a 40-year high in 2022.

Taxpayers paid as much as £4.5bn to honour the cost of these generous pensions, according to estimates from the pensions firm Canada Life.

Overall, the Government’s public sector pension liabilities were worth £2.2 trillion in 2020, the last time it disclosed the figure, almost twice the value of its entire gilt market.

The Government was approached for comment.

