Civil suit filed against New Albany officer charged with voyeurism

Sep. 24—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A civil lawsuit has been filed against a New Albany police officer charged in July with two counts of voyeurism for secretly filming two females changing in a business operated by his wife.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Clark County, lists as defendants both Adam Schneider, who has been on unpaid leave from the New Albany Police Department since the two level 6 voyeurism felonies were filed in Clark County, and his wife Tiffinie Schneider, who has operated a clothing store out of the home.

The complaint states that on Sept. 29, 2019, the victim, who was a minor at the time, arrived at the home to model clothes for a photo shoot for the business.

It states that she changed in a dressing room, and that "...Unbeknownst to the plaintiff, the defendant, Adam Schneider, installed a hidden camera in the changing room utilized by the plaintiff," the lawsuit states, and that "The plaintiff was secretly videotaped by the defendant, Adam Schneider."

Although not accused of a crime, Tiffinie Schneider is included in the civil suit as the operator of the business, the filing saying she "had a duty to exercise reasonable care to protect the plaintiff's privacy while she changed clothes in the changing room."

Adam Schneider's Clark County charges came days before an ongoing Floyd County investigation culminated in three level 6 felonies for obstruction of justice and a level 6 felony for official misconduct. In that case, he's accused of sex acts with a confidential informant, and not charging her when he knew her to be in possession of methamphetamine on several occasions. One charge alleges that he at one point found her and a suspect to have drugs, and took the informant's drugs and made them appear as if they belonged to the suspect.