Civil suit filed in case alleging sexual assault at a McDowell County school

Feb. 25—WELCH — A civil action alleging that McDowell County Schools authorities did not take action after a male student sexually assaulted three female students has been filed in circuit court.

The civil action, which was filed Feb. 18, alleges that the case involved "a series of sexual assaults committed by the same student in the fall of 2021 at Mount View Middle School," according to court documents. "Although reported, no action was taken by the administration until three young girls were victimized during school time and on school property."

In the civil action, the plaintiffs alleged that at the beginning of the fall 2021 term at Mount View Middle School, one of the girls was sexually assaulted by the male student "after being dragged into the boys' bathroom." This occurred during the school's sixth period when the male student was supposed to be in class, according to court documents.

The female student "properly reported the assault to Deputy Lyle Noe, an officer stationed at the school, after consulting her mother via text messaging," according to the civil action. Noe immediately informed Principal Leon Gravely, who questioned the female student without a parent present "or informing her parent of the incident."

The civil suit alleges that Gravely said that the male student "was an athlete at the school and was needed for sports," according to court documents. Noe "implored" that the male student "at least" be placed on homebound while an investigation could be conducted so "concerns about sports would become a non-issue."

On Nov. 16, 2021, a second girl "was dragged into the boys' restroom by her hair by (the male student) and sexually assaulted during sixth period," according to court documents. This female student knew about the previous incident and did not report the assault.

In December of 2021, a third female student was "grabbed" by the male student "by the hair in a stairwell hallway and dragged under the stairs where she was sexually assaulted," according to court documents.

The male student "currently is facing juvenile criminal charges associated with his sexual assaults," according to court documents.

In the civil suit, one of the girls alleges that the McDowell County Board of Education "failed to provide an environment" where she would not be sexually assaulted. The civil suit also alleges that teachers had been "negligent in several aspects" including, "but not limited to, "failing to follow board of education and state law in reporting the sexual assaults, failing to properly investigate allegations of sexual assault, failing to properly suspend the male student and notify the West Virginia State Police when a felony was reported on school property.

Punitive damages are being sought, according to court documents. The civil suit was filed by attorney Travis A. Griffith with the Griffith Law Center, PLLC, in Charleston.

"We deny all of these allegations, and our attorney has advised us not to make any further comment," said David Williams, president of the McDowell County Board of Education.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com