Civil trial in Flint water crisis delayed after juror contracts coronavirus

A federal civil trial related to the Flint water crisis has been temporarily halted because one of the 10 jurors tested positive for COVID-19, a court spokesman said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said during a status conference with lawyers Tuesday that she would advise other jurors about the development, require them to obtain a COVID test, and then decide how to proceed, David Ashenfelter said.

Levy anticipates the trial will resume next Monday, in federal court in Ann Arbor, he said.

Levy has required jurors to wear masks except for when they eat during breaks. Court rules do not require jurors to be socially distanced in the jury box.

Four plaintiffs who were children when the lead poisoning of Flint's drinking water begain in 2014 are suing two sets of companies who were hired by Flint for their water expertise before or during the crisis. Those defendants are Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam (LAN) and its parent company, Leo A. Daly Co., and a second company, Veolia Water North America Operating Services.

The case, known as a "bellwether trial" because its outcome could significantly affect how the claims of other plaintiffs against the companies will be resolved, was expected to last four months when it began in late February.

The trial is expected to hear testimony from former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who gave a videotaped deposition in the case before he was charged with two misdemeanors for his role in the debacle.

