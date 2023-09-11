Civil trial for former Fiji fraternity brothers accused of sexual assault moved to Tama County

Windows are boarded up at the Phi Gamma Delta chapter at the University of Iowa, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.

A trial for two former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members accused of sexual assault will be held outside of Johnson County, a judge ruled.

Johnson County District Court judge Kevin McKeever moved the impending trail to Tama County, referencing “actual prejudice” created by media coverage and other online discourse over the alleged crimes committed in 2020.

A civil lawsuit filed in 2021 seeks damages against two men as well as the University of Iowa fraternity they belonged to, for allegedly committing sexual assault at a party.

McKeever mentioned anti-Phi Gamma Delta protests in August 2021, which caused “widespread property damage,” the judge said. Court filings reference a Reddit post showing a pair of overturned cars and smashed windows at a separate, private home, likely the property damage McKeever was alluding to.

The trial was set to begin in July but was pushed to November 2024.

The plaintiff filed a motion to reconsider moving the trial on Sept. 1. No additional filings have been made by the judge in response to Solberg’s lawyers’ motion as of Thursday afternoon.

Lawsuit claims fraternity brothers "planned" assault

According to the allegations, the plaintiff was sexually assaulted by two then-members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, known as "Iowa Fiji," in early September 2020. The alleged assault was filmed or photographed, shared with members of the fraternity and "became widely circulated," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Carson Steffen and Jacob Meloan, who allegedly committed the assault. Two entities related to the fraternity are also named in the lawsuit: Mu Deuteron and the Phi Gamma Delta Educational Foundation.

The suit alleges the plantiff became unexpectedly ill at a Fiji party and asked Steffen for help, who offered the guest water and invited the person to his bedroom.

Steffen and Jacob Meloan then sexually assaulted the plantiff, the lawsuit alleges. The men "planned and conspired to lure (the person) into one of their bedrooms" at the fraternity house, isolated from a friend, the lawsuit says, and (committed the sexual assault) while (the person) was intoxicated, physically impaired and could not give consent."

The alleged assault was also photographed or filmed and the contents were distributed within the fraternity’s GroupMe, the initial court petition and other court documents allege.

Though local law enforcement executed a search warrant on the Phi Gamma Delta house and interviewed multiple people said to be involved in the alleged assault, no arrests had been made before the 2021-2022 academic year.

An online petition demanded Phi Gamma Delta to cease operations, garnering more than 200,000 signatures and widespread protests at the Pentacrest and the fraternity house.

The civil suit against Meloan, Steffen, the fraternity writ large and other related parties was filed two months later.

Meloan seeks libel relief in Linn County suit

Meloan’s attorneys filed a suit in neighboring Linn County last week, accusing more than 20 people of libel and slander for statements made in posts online and verbally.

Some of the claims, filed Aug. 31, include statements from a group of people that “injured the reputation of the plaintiff, subjected him to ridicule and public contempt, and affected his education and employment, among other injuries.”

According to the complaint, Meloan was forced to leave the University of Iowa, referencing the petition, protests and online chatter.

The lawsuit requests a court-ordered injunction for 24 defendants against future libel and slander as well as financial relief for lost wages, reputational damage and emotional distress.

More: Legal battle looms: Lawsuit says Iowa fails to provide required mental health care for kids

Victim files suit against third UI student

The victim has also filed a second lawsuit against Broc Hawkins, a Fiji fraternity member who allegedly received photos and video of the alleged assault.

The civil suit, filed in September 2022 claims that Hawkins “likely disseminated the aforementioned video or photographs to members of the public without the consent of Plaintiff.” The distribution allowed the victim's friends to view the videos and later inform the person.

The additional lawsuit also claims the content was “malicious and intentional,” Hawkins acted “with wanton disregard” for the victim’s rights and safety and caused significant, potentially life-long distress, so long as those alleged photos and videos are out in the world."

A jury trial in the case against Hawkins is set for Jan. 23, 2024, at the Johnson County Courthouse.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Fiji sexuall assault trial moved to as judge "prejudice" from media, protests