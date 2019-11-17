Civil Unrest Haunts Those Who Remember Latin America’s Juntas

(Bloomberg) -- Unrest in Latin America is putting the region’s soldiers back into the public eye.

Recent events in Bolivia, Ecuador and Chile reflect a broad shift in the region that’s testing the military, police and governments alike. Sick of austerity, feeling left behind, people are venting by taking to the streets, clashing with police and setting buildings on fire. They’ve targeted key national infrastructure including oil fields.

Leaders face movements which have morphed into multiple demands, sometimes from multiple groups. In the case of Bolivia, South America’s longest-serving leader Evo Morales failed to control things at all after a disputed election, and ended up fleeing to Mexico.

These weeks of discontent have focused attention on the military. Army chiefs naturally have vested interests in certain leaders or certain outcomes.

But in a region with dark memories of dictatorships there are also dangers in being drawn in. The violent actions of protesters can see soldiers deployed in situations for which they are unprepared or trained but where they also have superior weaponry to the police, prompting them to overreact.

“The participation of military forces in the control of social unrest has to be the exception, for situations specifically provided for by law and not a rule as they are increasingly happening in Latin America,” said Rocio San Miguel, Venezuela-based president of watchdog group Control Ciudadano.

“In Latin America we live with the ghost of the terrible violations committed to human rights under the framework of national security, in which an internal enemy was established for political reasons.”

For some, the move by the Bolivian army -- its chief called publicly for Morales to step down -- was a reminder of the 1960s through 1980s, when coups led to brutal right-wing dictatorships from Buenos Aires to Brasilia.

And Morales’s exit has failed to stem the crisis. Clashes intensified on Friday with local media reporting at least five people were killed by security forces as they protested the interim government of Jeanine Anez.

As of last year, trust in the armed forces across the region remained high. Years of disappointing growth and weariness over endemic corruption has seen confidence in politicians decline. In contrast, almost everywhere the armed forces are among the most respected institutions, behind only the church, according to Latinobarometro, a regional public opinion survey.

During the unrest in Ecuador and Chile, leaders have posted pictures with army officers. In Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro has hung onto power because the opposition has failed to draw his top officers away. And in Peru, President Martin Vizcarra posed with military chiefs while he fended off a challenge from the opposition which saw him dissolve parliament.

The military has also made some effort to move away from the historical narrative of armed interventions.

In recent years it’s often been troops showing up to rescue citizens from natural disasters like mudslides and earthquakes. In countries with large, poor indigenous populations, people identify more with soldiers than wealthier politicians in the major cities.

That’s all the more so as economic growth in Latin America lags developing-nation peers elsewhere.

“Lately the armed forces have been called to maintain law and order, to clean beaches, to help with infrastructure projects,” said retired Brazilian army general Paulo Chagas. “It shows that the armed forces participate and are not simply decorative.”

But at the same time it is not recommended, according to Chagas. “First, because it generates image and resources wear. Second, it shows state structure deficiency.”

Craig Deare, a professor at the National Defense University in Washington, which teaches U.S. and foreign soldiers, said troops were being used for basic police functions, when their training is for national defense and war, because the police were ineffective or corrupt.

“To see a heavy military presence in the streets in some ways is reassuring if you’re concerned about security,” said Deare, who was briefly senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs for the National Security Council in the Trump administration. “But as you reflect in the longer run, what does that mean for the quality of the political system that it’s not capable of ensuring peace and tranquility? It’s a concern.”