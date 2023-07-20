‘The Civil War has begun!’ Columbia area man indicted on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

A Columbia area man who told people that “The Civil War has begun” has been indicted on multiple charges including the destruction of government property and engaging in physical violence during the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors say.

Stephen Roy Sexton, 38, was arraigned Wednesday and was to be released on an unsecured bond set by U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige Jones Gossett.

During the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol, Sexton entered the building with a mob through a broken window shouting “Breach! Breach! Breach!” assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels told Gossett.

Once inside, Sexton shouted “We need the militia!” and later told people, “The Civil War has begun,” Daniels said.

While in the Capitol, Sexton broke a chair and carried its leg around, Daniels said. He also told fellow rioters, “Keep going!” He took the chair leg with him when he left, Daniels said.

Sexton, who has been living in Columbia with a girlfriend, is the 23rd person from South Carolina charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Under the terms of Gossett’s bond, Sexton must obey rules such as submitting to weekly drug testing, giving a DNA sample upon request and not possessing any firearms. He must also stay at his mother’s house in Fairfield County, Gossett said.

Sexton, a trim man with a shaven head wearing a black T-shirt with what appeared to be motorcycle club insignia on the back, was handcuffed and manacled about the waist while in the courtroom. He had been taken into custody Wednesday morning at his girlfriend’s house in Columbia by the FBI.

Sexton is also charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries up to a 20-year maximum penalty.

In the 30 months since the Jan. 6 storming of Congress, law enforcement officials have arrested more than 1,070 people alleged to have taken part in the Capitol breach, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Of those, approximately 600 have pleaded guilty, according to federal statistics.

The invasion shut down Congress and forced lawmakers to flee, just as they were getting ready to begin the ceremonial counting of electoral votes that would certify Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Former President Trump had falsely told people at his “Stop the Steal” rally earlier in the day that the election had been stolen from him and urged them to march on the Capitol.

Sexton was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia. Usually, South Carolina defendants are arrested by means of complaints, which are like arrest warrants and often more detailed than the generally-worded grand jury indictments. Officials did not explain why an indictment was used for Sexton.