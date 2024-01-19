Civil War story: When Laurel men tried to steal Union hot air balloon for the South

“The ball has opened at last,” proclaimed the Delaware State Journal and Statesman on April 16, 1861, “and war is inaugurated. The batteries on Sullivan’s Island, Morris Island and other points opened on Fort Sumter at 4 o’clock this morning.”

Delaware residents were deeply divided by the opening of hostilities of the Civil War. Many in Delaware were intensely proud that their state had been the first to ratify the Constitution, and they remained loyal to the North. On the other hand, Delaware was a slave state, where some citizens considered abolitionists to be lawless, radical agitators.

Northern factories could produce far more guns, cannons and ammunition than the few factories in the South, and many thought that this advantage would prove decisive.

Four from Laurel hatch a plan to give Confederacy edge

Fort Delaware State Park staff demonstrate how the Columbiad gun was loaded and fired as part of the living history demonstrations. The fort was used to house Confederate prisoners of war during the Civil War and to protect Wilmington and Philadelphia from enemy ships in the Civil War and World War I.

Four Southern sympathizers, Thomas B. Giles, Joseph Bacon, John S. Bacon and S. B. Frost, were convinced that there was a way offset the Union advantage and level the odds for the South. The four men from Laurel believed that the Confederacy could defeat the Union forces using air power.

During the Civil War, battles were often chaotic, confusing affairs. Clouds of smoke from thousands of rifles and cannons obscured battlefields, making it difficult to distinguish friend from foe. The side that could rise above the fighting to determine the position of the weak points of the enemy could strike a decisive blow that would bring victory.

In the late 1850s, European armies began to use balloons, filled with hot air or helium, as aerial observation posts to monitor troop movements.

On June 11, 1861, the Smyrna Times editorialized, “Could it [a balloon] not be successfully employed to carry on offensive operations against the insurgents? To dispatch half a dozen of these celestial visitors over a camp at night each dropping a shower of compliments in the shape of hand grenades [would cause as much damage as a day’s fighting].”

The use of observation balloons by the Confederacy would help negate the Union Army’s material advantages. As the four Southern sympathizers from Laurel knew, the Union army had some balloons, but the Confederates army had none, and it lacked the resources to produce them.

The would-be Laurel balloon thieves take action

In October 1861, however, a Union balloon stationed at Washington, D. C., broke away from its moorings, drifted eastward across the Chesapeake Bay and landed in a cornfield near Laurel. The four Southern sympathizers pounced on the deflated airship, and they carted most of it away. Unfortunately, they left behind an incriminating fragment of the balloon, which was turned over to the Union authorities.

Giles and the three other Southern sympathizers had apparently not been shy about their balloon plans, and a squad of 50 men from the Second Delaware Regiment was dispatched to arrest them. Three of the men were arrested without incident, but the Smyrna Times reported, “Giles was arrested after a most animated chase, notwithstanding he had asserted that the man who should attempt to arrest him had better bring his coffin with him.”

When the Union soldiers spotted Giles, however, he sang a different tune. Despite being armed with a revolver and short gun, he began to run.

The Delaware State Journal reported, “[Giles] bounded like a deer, away from the presence of the officers; dropping his gun[s] and trembling like an Aspen leaf.” The soldiers ran Giles down until he called out, I surrender. I give up.”

After he was captured, Giles, according to the newspaper, “began to plead like a pet baby to be treated kindly and to not let anyone hurt him.” Giles and the other three co-conspirators were hustled off to prison, and the case of the Laurel balloon thieves was closed.

Principal sources

