A civil war within the Democratic Party over canceling student debt is hurting millions of borrowers

A civil war within the Democratic Party over canceling student-loan debt has left borrowers at a standstill.

Biden and Pelosi have said the authority to cancel student debt lies with Congress, not the president.

Sens. Warren and Schumer argue Biden does have the authority and have called upon him to exercise it.

Many student-loan debt borrowers are currently stuck in limbo, thanks to a growing civil war within the Democratic Party.

Come the end of September, they'll have to resume paying their federal student loans after enjoying an 18-month reprieve from payments and zero interest accrual. The pause has helped millions of borrowers stay financially afloat during the pandemic, but the impending lift, coupled with rising interest rates, comes at a time when the highly contagious Delta variant is surging across the US in the country's third coronavirus wave.

Borrowers have had their fingers crossed that their debt, or a portion of it, would be wiped out by fall. But with two months until payments restart, it's increasingly looking like widespread student-loan forgiveness won't be happening any time soon.

President Joe Biden campaigned on supporting $10,000 in student debt cancelation per person, but since becoming president, he's given no clear timeline for doing so. He didn't include cancelation in his stimulus plan, infrastructure plan, or his budget, and has resisted calls from Democratic lawmakers to cancel up to $50,000 per person using his executive powers.

Biden has said that the authority to cancel student debt lies with Congress, not the president. But his Democratic peers, including the likes of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer, have argued that Biden can use his executive powers to do it. The discrepancy has resulted in a growing divide among Democrats that's left borrowers confused and frustrated.

Biden says he doesn't have authority to wipe out student debt

Early in his term, Biden asked the Education and Justice Departments to review his legal authority to cancel $50,000 in student debt per borrower by executive order. But in February, Biden had effectively rejected a plan put forward by Warren and Schumer to wipe out $50,000 in student-loan debt per borrower.

"I will not make that happen," he had said to a CNN town-hall audience, adding that he believed loan forgiveness depends on whether borrowers attended a private or public college. "I'm prepared to write off $10,000 in debt, but not $50. I don't think I have the authority to do it."

He told The Washington Post that it is "arguable" the president can use executive powers to cancel student debt, and that he would be unlikely to do so.

President Biden has said he doesn't have the authority to cancel student debt. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

In April, Biden had also asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to create a memo on the president's legal authority to forgive $50,000 in student loans per person, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Politico. Klain said Biden will "look at that legal authority."

But six months in, the White House is still reviewing the legality of Biden's ability to cancel student debt. When Insider reached out for comment on the memos last month, neither the Education Department, the Justice Department, or the White House responded.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently backed Biden's position that he doesn't have the power to cancel student-loan debt. She told reporters during a press briefing that student debt was "a policy discussion" and that cancellation had to be "an act of Congress."

"People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not," Pelosi said. "He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power."

Others say all Biden needs to do is 'flick his pen'

However, Warren and Schumer have staunchly stood in opposition to Biden and Pelosi's claims that the president lacks the authority to wipe out student debt. Since Biden took office, they have remained adamant that the Higher Education Act would enable him to do so.

The two senators have been pitching student-loan forgiveness as a critical step to helping close the racial wealth gap and boost the economy, urging Biden to act as soon as possible, even before the results of the reviews are released.

"There is very little that the president could do with a flick of a pen that would boost our economy more than canceling $50,000 in student debt," Schumer told reporters back in February when Biden rejected the $50,000 proposal. "This is one of those things the president can do on his own."

Warren previously pointed Insider to a letter from the Legal Services Center of Harvard Law School that detailed the Education Secretary's legal ability to cancel student debt.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has criticized Biden for not cancelling student debt, saying he doesn't need Congress to act. GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"President Biden can cancel $50,000 of student loan debt with the stroke of a pen," Warren told Insider in June. "He doesn't need Congress to act, he can do it on his own, and I hope that's what he's going to do."

Warren and Schumer both re-upped their demands in a press event last month, arguing that student-debt relief would help close the racial wealth gap and stimulate the economy. Schumer said that all Biden has to do to make America happier and more prosperous is "flick his pen."

Warren compared student debt to a sword hanging over the heads of borrowers. "Every day that goes by, that sword draws a little closer," she said. "The president of the United States can remove this sword. The president can prevent this pain."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined the opposition, calling upon Biden to use his powers. "The case against student loan forgiveness is looking shakier by the day," she Tweeted earlier this year. "We've got the Senate Majority Leader on board to forgive $50k. Biden's holding back, but many of the arguments against it just don't hold water on close inspection."

A civil war leaves borrowers hanging

In the great student-debt cancellation debate, Biden and Pelosi versus Warren and Schumer represents two growing factions within the Democratic Party. Even experts disagree on who has the power.

Mark Kantrowitz, an expert on student loans who has published bestselling books on the subject, previously told Insider that if the departments are truly conducting these reviews, they will find Biden "does not have that authority" under the Higher Education Act. But Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, which protects borrowers' rights, also told Insider that a straightforward reading of the Higher Education Act makes it clear that the Education Secretary can cancel debt.

The ensuing civil war over who exactly has the authority to eradicate student debt - and how they can do that - has left millions of borrowers at a standstill.

To be sure, Biden has made steps toward improving America's $1.7 trillion student-debt problem.

He extended the payment pause from January to September; released a regulatory agenda in June that plans to improve student-loan forgiveness programs by 2022; and, through the Department of Education, cleared up billions of dollars in debt for borrowers defrauded by for-profit schools and borrowers with disabilities.

But, as Insider's Ayelet Sheffey reported, that all still left trillions of outstanding debt. So far, $2.3 billion in student debt has been cancelled - only 0.2% of student loans swimming through the system.

The clock is ticking down on both the legal review and the return to borrowers paying their debt. The split within the Democratic party gives little indication that any of their debt will be wiped out before the countdown concludes.

