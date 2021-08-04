Civilian convicted of sexual assault on Kirtland Air Force Base

Aug. 3—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 45-year-old civilian was convicted last week of sexually assaulting a woman on Kirtland Air Force Base in the summer of 2019.

A federal jury found Zechariah Freeman guilty of sexual abuse on July 30.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorneys Office in New Mexico said Freeman will remain in custody until sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled. He faces up to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Freeman was indicted on Jan. 9, 2020.

"According to the indictment and other court records, on the evening of June 15, 2019, Freeman, a civilian, attended a gathering at a house on Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, where the victim was also present," spokesman Scott Howell wrote in a Tuesday news release. "In the early morning hours of June 16, 2019, Freeman sexually abused the victim while she was physically incapable of declining or communicating her unwillingness to participate."