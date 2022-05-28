Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 4,000, U.N. says

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Bombed school in Luhansk
Bombed school in Luhansk Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

Over 4,000 civilians, including 261 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday.

In Friday's report, OHCHR acknowledged that the actual number of civilian casualties is likely to be "considerably higher" due to the difficulty of obtaining reliable information from "some locations where intense hostilities have been going on."

The official figure of 4,031 civilian deaths includes 129 civilians killed in territory controlled by Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas.

These latest numbers come as Russia continues to press its attack in the Donbas. Luhansk Governor Sergiy Haidai said Saturday that the city of Sievierodonetsk is "not cut off," even as Russian troops continued to attack from three sides. Sievierodonetsk and its twin city, Lysychansk, represent one of the last pockets of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk Oblast.

On Tuesday, Haidai told civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk that there was no time left to evacuate.

You may also like

Are Russia's gains in eastern Ukraine turning the tide of its war?

Uvalde, Texas, gunman was inside the school for an hour as parents urged police to rush in, witnesses say

How dangerous is Justice Clarence Thomas' wife?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millions hitting the road despite soaring gas price on Memorial Day weekend

    The nationwide average is $4.60 but the pain at the pump is not enough to keep travelers from hitting the roads.

  • America's metastatic cancer

    How rampant distrust is killing us

  • Ashcraft lifts Reds over Giants amid Kapler anthem protest

    Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft earned his first victory with six strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco 5-1 Friday night following a political protest by Giants manager Gabe Kapler and a scuffle over fantasy football between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. It was an eventful day for the Giants.

  • Casualties reported as Russians launch missile strike on Kharkiv, nearby settlements

    At least one civilian was killed and another two were wounded on May 27 as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city of Kharkiv and nearby settlements, the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, reported on May 28.

  • Sussmann-Durham trial: Jury deliberating, judge says verdict to come next week

    U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sent jurors into deliberations Friday, but said he will not “take a verdict” in the trial of Michael Sussmann until next week.

  • FBI agents in Brookfield, assisted by local officers

    Brookfield's police chief says officers are assisting the FBI in an investigation.

  • Russia warns US against supplying long-range missile weapons to Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 08:43 Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has said Russia hoped that "common sense would prevail" over Washington's possible supply of long-range missile weapons to Ukraine.

  • UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

    The top U.N. human rights official said Saturday that she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of the broad application of counterterrorism and deradicalization measures on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China's Xinjiang region. Michelle Bachelet, who visited Xinjiang as part of a six-day trip to China, said the visit was not an investigation but a chance to raise concerns with senior Chinese leaders and pave the way for more regular interactions to support China in fulfilling its obligations under international human rights law.

  • Johnson Says Putin Is Making Slow and Palpable Progress

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says further military support is needed for Ukraine amid Russia's continued advances in the Donbas region. President Vladimir Putin is making "slow, but I'm afraid palpable progress," Johnson said in an interview with Bloomberg, Friday.

  • Marilyn Mosby Drops List of Baltimore Cops With "Integrity Issues"

    Baltimore’s top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, has made going after cops for criminal or unethical behavior a hallmark of her time in office. But since at least 2019, her office has kept a secret list of 305 members of the Baltimore City Police Department with known “integrity issues” that at minimum would need to be disclosed to the defense attorneys for suspects should those officers be called to testify in court, the Baltimore Sun reports. She’ll finally be making that list public after complaint

  • Younger drinkers today ‘are like cross drinkers’ with their tastes: Dogfish Head Founder

    Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer Sam Calagione sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook of the craft beer and brewing industry, Dogfish Head's collaboration with Patagonia, the pandemic shifting consumer buying habits, and the supply chain impact on grains and ingredients.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of carrying out "genocide”

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Moscow of carrying out "genocide" amid Russia's rapid advance in two key regions of eastern Ukraine. It's marking a shift in momentum in this three-month-old war. Imtiaz Tyab reports.

  • 'No future for babies:' 842 US-bound Haitians end up in Cuba

    Some of the more than 840 Haitians who tried to reach the United States in a boat but ended up in Cuba said Thursday that they fled violence in their country and were charged thousands of dollars by smugglers who ushered them onto a dilapidated boat and later abandoned them at sea. It is the largest single arrival of people from Haiti on the Cuban coast amid an increasing exodus caused by gang violence and other problems there. In my case (a trafficker) told me that the boat was going to have 200 or 300 people, and on a big boat it is normal.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott No Longer Set to Attend NRA Convention, Will Instead Return to Uvalde

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will still appear at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston on Friday, in pre-taped remarks

  • Abcarian: We don't have to live like this. Our children don't have to die like this

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other pro-gun politicians should be forced to see the carnage caused by assault weapons in school shootings.

  • 'We don't have food': African leaders meet as crises grow

    African leaders gathered for a summit Friday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to address growing humanitarian needs on the continent, which is also facing increased violent extremism, climate change challenges and a run of military coups. Leaders called for increased mobilization to resolve a humanitarian crisis that has left millions displaced and more than 280 million suffering from malnourishment. For people in Djibo, a town in northern Burkina Faso near the border with Mali, any help can’t come soon enough.

  • Iran says Canada's football friendly cancellation political

    Tehran on Friday said "politics" was behind the decision by Canadian football authorities to cancel a friendly against Iran in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

  • Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil as Fuel Crisis Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is receiving Russian crude oil that it will use to make fuel as the bankrupt nation faces crippling shortages of everything from gasoline to diesel. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsThe Russian grade of Siberian Light will be processe

  • US to transfer long-range rocket systems to Ukraine amid Donbas struggle: reports

    The U.S. will transfer long-range rocket systems to Ukraine to aid the country’s fight against Russia in the Donbas region, officials told multiple outlets. Ukrainian officials have been asking the U.S. to send the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), CNN first reported, citing U.S. officials. The weapons…

  • Iran disperses crowd angry over building collapse killing 29

    Iranian riot police fired tear gas and shot into the air to disperse an angry crowd of hundreds of people near the site of a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan, online video analyzed Saturday showed. One report by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency also acknowledged the unrest late Friday over the disaster this week that killed at least 29 people, with more feared still buried under the rubble of the 10-story building. This comes as Iran suffers worsening economic conditions under crushing U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program, fueling concern in the Islamic Republic of renewed, widespread unrest.