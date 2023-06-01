Civilian deaths in Kyiv spark outrage over closed bomb shelters

The case of the three victims of the June 1 missile strike in Kyiv, who died while trying to enter a closed air defense shelter has sparked anger from Ukrainian officials and the public.

President Volodymyr Zelensky promised a "firm" response to the people responsible and the authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

A 33-year-old woman as well as a 34-year-old woman with her 9-year-old daughter were killed in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, where Russian missile debris fell on a clinic and a residential building.

The husband of the 33-year-old killed woman told news outlet Suspilne that his wife was trying to get into a shelter in a medical facility, which turned out to be closed.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko, responsibility lies with the head of the medical facility and the Desnianskyi district head Dmytro Ratnikov.

The mayor has asked the president to remove both men from their posts.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and police began an investigation of the facility and questioned its management, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Later the same day, law enforcement began conducting searches in Kyiv City State Administration, in particular at the Department of Municipal Security and Healthcare.

"The Kyiv police have already started criminal proceedings based on this fact under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Official negligence that caused serious consequences," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

The incident also attracted attention to other shelters that are in poor condition. Following complaints by the citizens, Klitschko went to examine these shelters and promised to hold their management responsibilities.

According to the mayor, several months ago, the city allocated 100 million Hr. ($27,100) to each district for the renovation and maintenance of Kyiv's 4,000 shelters.

Both the Interior Ministry and the mayor have already promised regular police checks of the city’s shelters to prevent similar incidents in the future.