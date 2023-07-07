Civilian Office of Police Accountability acknowledges complaint against Chicago officer for alleged sex with migrant housed at station

CHICAGO — A complaint submitted Thursday to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability spurred an internal Chicago Police investigation into allegations of at least one officer having sexual contact with a migrant housed at a West Side police station.

In a statement issued Friday, COPA first deputy chief administrator Ephraim Eaddy said the agency alerted CPD internal affairs upon receipt of the complaint.

“While COPA investigators are currently determining whether the facts and details of this allegation are substantiated, we want to assure the public that all allegations of this nature are of the highest priority and COPA will move swiftly to address any misconduct by those involved,” Eaddy said in the statement.

Late Thursday, CPD acknowledged it launched an internal investigation into allegations that at least one officer engaged in a sexual relationship with migrants who were housed at the Ogden District station. That district covers the Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods.

Most of the details of the allegations were not known Friday.

Also a focus was whether some of the migrants allegedly involved in the matter were minors, sources with knowledge of the internal review said. A CPD spokesperson did not address questions about when the investigation began or if any officers were stripped of their police powers.

Asked about the investigation at an unrelated news conference in Springfield on Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s “horrific” if the allegations are proven to be true.

He also noted that more migrants have been removed from police stations, “where they’ve been taking good care of those migrants,” and being put into more permanent shelter or housing.

“In fact, what we’re trying to do is make sure that people get rental assistance so they can go have a real apartment to live in, especially families,” Pritzker said. “It's a terrible thing and I hope there’s a full investigation as fast as possible, and if there is wrongdoing they ought to be held accountable immediately.”

As part of the $50.4 billion budget for the new fiscal year, Pritzker and his Democratic allies in the Illinois General Assembly set aside $42.5 million to aid migrants throughout the state.

The plight of migrants in the city has been the focus of the new administration of Mayor Brandon Johnson. Largely from Central American countries, the migrants have been bused to Chicago and other major U.S. cities from Texas since the spring.

In the meantime, the city has struggled to find adequate housing for them. Since April, each of the CPD’s 22 district stations — along with several other city-owned or otherwise unused buildings — have become a temporary home for hundreds of migrants, sometimes drawing the ire of local residents.

Many of those migrants have found themselves seeking shelter in Chicago police stations, as information about the conditions at city shelters has circulated.

“The city takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously,” a spokesperson from the mayor’s office said. “We are monitoring the situation closely, but cannot comment further as this is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the bureau of internal affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.”

On Friday, migrants staying at the Ogden station said they first learned of the allegation when they saw television news cameras.

“The officers don’t even speak to us,” said David Hernandez.

Inside the station, his family and a few others were behind blue police barricades and surrounded by yellow crime scene tape on the windows. Most slept on the ground.

U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., said in a statement that the allegations were “unacceptable.”

“Our migrant neighbors came to Chicago seeking safety and stability,” Garcia said. “Police officers are sworn to protect our communities, not engage in illegal sexual conduct with teenagers and others in their care. This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable. I expect the city’s investigation to be timely, thorough, transparent, and lead to accountability for all who are found guilty.”

Alderman Michael Rodriguez of the 22nd Ward said “allegations of this sort should be taken very seriously and they should be fully investigated.”

“We are a welcoming city for migrants and we need to make sure our public officials and public spaces are held accountable to honoring this value,” Rodriguez said.

Karla Urbina, a migrant from Nicaragua, spent more than a month staying in a Chicago police station. She said that the abuse and shame from officers was constant.

“Many have no respect for us, they see us as objects,” said the mother who is not staying at a shelter but has joined forces with volunteers to help those asylum-seekers arriving now.

Some officers treat not only women, but all migrants badly, she said. Calling them names, giving looks, and violating the little privacy and intimacy that they may have.

Most will not report any abuse if even it’s sexual because they fear that they’ll be kicked out of the stations or shelter, she said.

“We can’t afford to do that,” Urbina said.

———