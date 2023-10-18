Civilian rescued from under rubble of house in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian missile has destroyed the entrance of a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia from the 4th to the 2nd floor, and one person has been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) and Interior Ministry on Telegram

Quote from SES: "Two people were killed and three others injured in a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Another missile attack destroyed the entrance of a residential building from the 4th to the 2nd floor. Emergency workers, jointly with law enforcement officers and volunteers, rescued a man and handed him over to medics."

Photo: State emergency Service

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Details: The Interior Ministry posted a video of the rescue of the injured person.

Кадри порятунку постраждалого з-під завалів будинку у Запоріжжі, де російська ракета зруйнувала під’їзд. Відео з Telegram МВС pic.twitter.com/XoRgKKj3Do — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 18, 2023

50 more residents of the building were evacuated.

Photo: State emergency Service

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working with the people affected.

Photo: State emergency Service

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Background: On the night of 17-18 October, Russian forces launched six missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a high-rise building. Reports indicated that there were fatalities and injuries.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!