Civilian ship hits Russian mine in Black Sea – photo

A civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag has struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: A bulk carrier reportedly en route to one of the Danube ports to load grain struck a Russian mine. The vessel lost its momentum and control, with a fire erupting on the upper deck. To avoid sinking, the captain ran the ship aground.

Coastguard vessels from Ukraine's State Border Guard Service and search and rescue teams promptly assisted the crew, bringing doctors on board.

Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

One injured sailor received assistance at the scene, while another was transported to the nearest hospital. His condition is satisfactory.

Tugs have been dispatched to the vessel to refloat it and bring it to port.

