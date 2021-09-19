All-civilian SpaceX crew returns to Earth

A trailblazing tourist trip to orbit has ended safely with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean. A SpaceX capsule carrying four people parachuted into the ocean just before sunset on Saturday off the Florida coast. (Sept. 18)

