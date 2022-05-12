Civilian watchdog substantiates complaints against 145 NYPD cops during 2020 George Floyd protests

The city’s police watchdog, nearing completion of its investigations of NYPD misconduct during the 2020 George Floyd protests, said it has now substantiated complaints against 145 cops.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board said Wednesday it’s recommending 88 officers face “charges and specification” — the highest form of discipline available — and that 78 get administrative trials.

The CCRB has closed 316 cases stemming from the 321 complaints made during the protests, standing up 267 allegations against 145 officers.

The types of misconduct include use of force, abuse of authority, discourtesy and untruthful statements.

One officer is accused of using his bicycle as a weapon against demonstrators, while two others, Officers Daniel Alvarez and Andrey Samusev, are accused of driving their SUVs through a crowd of protestors. Several of the officers also face civil lawsuits filed by protesters.

If the officers are found guilty after an administrative trial, it could lead to loss of vacation days, suspension or firing.

“In the height of the pandemic, our investigators used all possible resources, including thousands of hours of BWC footage, civilian footage, police records and more, to fairly and impartially investigate some of the most complicated cases the Agency has seen,” CCRB interim Chairwoman Arva Rice said. “As of last week, the CCRB has finalized 98% of cases and submitted its recommendations to the NYPD.”

The Police Department has decided not to discipline 23 cops in complaints substantiated by the CCRB; it did not give a reason.

In response to the CCRB’s report, the department stated it has “assisted the CCRB in their investigations by providing hundreds of hours of body-worn-camera footage as well as thousands of pages of records.”

“The NYPD will move forward with the CCRB in the process of adjudicating these cases,” the department statement said, which describes the administrative trial process and the NYPD’s disciplinary matrix.

Last year, state Attorney General Letitia James sued the NYPD, saying the department’s harsh tactics during the protests suppressed free speech.

An assortment of class action lawsuits have also been filed against the city on behalf of protesters claiming they were mistreated by the NYPD.