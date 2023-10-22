Civilians in Gaza are terrorist sympathisers, warns Israeli military

A premature baby in neo-natal care at Al Aqsa Hospital, in the Gaza Strip - AP Photo/Adel Hana

Israel warned civilians in Gaza they could be seen as terrorist sympathisers if they do not move south ahead of an expected invasion.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repeated orders to evacuate the northern part of the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave, ahead of an expected ground offensive likely to bring heavy urban fighting and casualties.

The United Nations meanwhile warned that some 120 newborn babies were in danger in the blockaded Gaza Strip as the fuel needed to power hospital incubators ran out.

Leaflets dropped by air in the 25-mile long territory repeated calls for residents to move south of the Wadi Gaza, but used stronger language than earlier warnings.

Those who did not move “could be considered or identified as a partner in a terrorist organization,” the leaflets said.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas and create a “new security reality” in the enclave, after gunmen stormed border communities a fortnight ago and killed 1,400 people.

Troops have been put on alert for a ground offensive soon, which is predicted to see heavy casualties on both sides, and among remaining civilians.

Israeli air and artillery strikes since the Oct 7 attacks have already destroyed large numbers of homes in the Strip and killed some 4,650 Palestinians, the local health ministry said.

The evacuation zone is thought to be home to around a million people. Israel has estimated some 700,000 have left, meaning hundreds of thousands still remain.

Those still in the north of the Strip said the scale of Israel’s heavy bombardment had made it difficult to leave for civilians and those being treated in hospitals.

Doctors inside the Strip and Unicef, the UN agency for the welfare of children, warned that a dangerous shortage of fuel to run hospital generators was endangering the lives of newly born and premature babies.

Jonathan Crick, Unicef spokesman, said: “We have currently 120 neonates who are in incubators, out of which we have 70 neonates with mechanical ventilation, and of course this is where we are extremely concerned.”

He said: “If they [babies] are put in mechanical ventilation incubators, by definition, if you cut the electricity, we are worried about their lives.”

Dr Medhat Abbas, director general at the ministry of health in Gaza, told the Telegraph there were 130 premature babies spread across different hospitals.

He said: “Without power, the babies will be the first to die, followed by 1,000 kidney patients who need dialysis three times a week.

“Fuel and power will keep these babies healthy and we won’t need to evacuate them. They need to stay where they are.”

Around 160 women give birth each day in Gaza, according to the UN Population Fund, which estimates there are 50,000 pregnant women across the territory of 2.4 million people.

Gaza has six neonatal units, including one at the large Al-Shifa hospital, which has been overwhelmed with casualties since the Israeli campaign began.

The hospital’s wards and corridors have overflowed with the wounded in the past fortnight according to doctors, leaving the territory’s main health centre at breaking point.

Staff have said they are, at times, receiving hundreds of injured people each hour and corpses in body bags are lined up outside the hospital’s mortuary.

Thousands of people have sought shelter at the site, hoping it will be protected from strikes. Israel has, for years, accused Hamas of using the hospital as a base.

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister, last week alleged to the BBC that Hamas had buried a command post under the hospital.

Hamas has in the past told residents to ignore Israeli evacuation orders and “remain steadfast in your homes”.

A woman is helped out of a building hit by Israeli shells on Sunday - AP Photo/Hatem Ali

Israel has long accused the group of using Gaza’s civilians as human shields, by forcing people to stay at home in the path of IDF activity, operating and firing from houses, and by setting up bases in public institutions like hospitals.

After the latest evacuation warning, the IDF said it had “no intention to consider those who have not evacuated... as a member of the terrorist group”.

The order by Israel for civilians to move south has already triggered a mass exodus, but damage to infrastructure has also heightened risks.

The danger of being hit by an air strike in Gaza led drivers to hike prices for the journey beyond many people’s reach.

Drivers were now charging between £165 ($200) and £250 to take a family south, one resident told the New York Times. Before the war, the same trip cost about £2.50 per person.

“We can’t even afford to eat,” Amani Abu Odeh, who lives in the town of Jabalia in Gaza’s north, told the newspaper. “We don’t have the money to leave.”

Israeli commanders are predicting heavy casualties when they storm Gaza, given Hamas has had years to build defences and plan to resist an assault.

More than 350,000 reservists have been mobilised in Israel and tanks and troops are building up near the fenced border.

Smoke rises as Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza City - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Lt Col Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, said Israeli strategy was “to have a weakened, tired and dislocated Hamas in preparation for our next stage of military operations”.

He went on: “Our working assumption is that Hamas has prepared the battlefield, that there are various dimensions of warfare ready for us – specifically tunnels – and that Hamas, at least in the first and the intermediate stages, will fight and will inflict heavy casualties on [Israeli forces]”.

The White House has been pressing Israel to delay a ground invasion to give negotiators more time to win the release of more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas during the attacks.

The release late last week of an American mother and her teenage daughter after mediation by Qatar has raised the prospect of other releases.

“The [administration] pressed Israeli leadership to delay because of progress on the hostage front,” and the need to get trucks of aid into Gaza, one person familiar with the discussions told CNN.

Meanwhile, a second convoy of aid lorries crossed into Gaza via the Rafah border point with Egypt on Sunday. The 17 vehicles that crossed, following 20 the day before, were only a tiny fraction of what is needed, aid agencies said.

The UN’s own aid agency for Palestinian refugees was due to run out of fuel within three days unless the siege was eased, it said. Already, 29 of its staff have been killed in the past fortnight.

A statement said: “Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach those in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance.

“No fuel will further strangle the children, women and people of Gaza.”

The UN estimates Gaza needs around 100 fully-laden lorries of aid each day, given the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation.

Israel imposed a “total siege” on Gaza after the Hamas attacks and said it would not allow the transfer of supplies from its territory until hostages seized in the assault had been freed.

Joe Biden last week persuaded Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, to instead let some supplies in via Egypt, but warned they would be halted if Hamas tried to seize the aid.

The UN’s humanitarian office said the volume of aid entering so far was just less than a twentieth of the daily average before the hostilities.

Deprived of electricity and water, those in the southern town of Khan Younis said they were struggling to feed their children.

“We are suffering extremely, waiting since dawn to get bread. If this continues for two more days it will be catastrophic,” said Saleh Skafi, a father of four from north Gaza now sheltering in Khan Younis.

