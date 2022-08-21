Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $1.76

The board of Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.76 on the 29th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 7.9%, which is above the industry average.

Civitas Resources' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. But before making this announcement, Civitas Resources' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Civitas Resources Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Civitas Resources has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We should note that Civitas Resources has issued stock equal to 176% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Civitas Resources' payments are rock solid. While Civitas Resources is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Civitas Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

