CJ Fredrick announces his basketball transfer destination. He’s headed back home.

It didn’t take long for CJ Fredrick to announce where he’ll be playing next.

The former Kentucky basketball player revealed Monday afternoon that he will continue his college career at Cincinnati, his hometown school. Fredrick announced Friday that he would be leaving UK after two years as a graduate transfer.

Fredrick spent three seasons at Iowa — one as a redshirt; two as a starter — before entering the transfer portal in 2021 and ending up at Kentucky. The 6-foot-3 guard from Cincinnati was a standout at Covington Catholic in high school, leading that program to a state championship and earning Sweet Sixteen most valuable player honors as a senior.

Following three injury-riddled years at Iowa, he faced more setbacks early in his time in Lexington, missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a torn hamstring suffered before the Wildcats’ opening game. He emerged as a starter for Kentucky this past season but endured an injury to his shooting hand in late December and a rib injury in February, with both of those setbacks forcing him to miss games and ultimately limiting his playing time down the stretch.

Fredrick averaged 6.1 points in 22.2 minutes per game with 15 starts in 27 appearances in his only season on the court at Kentucky. He shot 31.8 percent from three-point range for the Cats after shooting 46.6 percent during his two seasons at Iowa. Fredrick was shooting 39.6 percent from long range before the injury to his shooting hand in December.

Cincinnati finished 23-13 and 11-7 in the American Athletic Conference this past season, making it to the NIT quarterfinals in its second year under head coach Wes Miller.

The Bearcats will compete in the Big 12 starting with the 2023-24 season.

“Excited for this next step in my journey! I’m all in! Go Bearcats,” Fredrick posted on Twitter.

Fredrick is one of three former Wildcats in the NCAA transfer portal so far this offseason, along with point guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Daimion Collins. Neither of those players has announced a transfer destination yet.

Story continues

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal is May 11.

Kentucky’s new-look basketball team will play games in Canada before next season begins

Kentucky men’s basketball might unleash an overlooked secret weapon in 2023-24

Transfer portal talk: After two more Kentucky players leave, who might be coming?

As for Kentucky basketball’s future roster construction, pardon the mess

Kentucky’s basketball season ended a month ago. Why haven’t there been more roster moves?