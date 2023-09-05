CJ Nelson Jr., 'primary' person of interest in Palm Coast toddler's death, held without bond

Police were investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old girl Sunday in Palm Coast.

CJ Nelson Jr., the "primary” person of interest in the shooting death of a 18-month-old girl in Palm Coast, was ordered held without bond Tuesday on an unrelated probation violation charge.

Nelson, 21, appeared before Flagler County Judge D. Melissa Distler.

He was among eight people at a house on Ranwood Lane where the girl was fatally shot Sunday night. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly described him as the “primary” person of interest in the girl’s death.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Staly said Tuesday the investigation is continuing.

CJ Nelson Jr. seen handling gun

More than one of the individuals in the house said in sworn statements that they saw Nelson handling a firearm in the house on Sunday, according to a charging affidavit in the probation violation case.

More than one person stated that Nelson “mentioned a firearm being ‘jammed,’” according to the affidavit.

A deputy’s body camera recorded Nelson coming out of the room where the firearm was later located. The charging affidavit states it was not Nelson’s room.

Nelson denied having the gun

Nelson denied being in possession of the firearm and said he was not sure where the firearm came from, according to the affidavit. He was asked if his DNA would be on the firearm. Nelson responded that "it may be" as he recalled touching it a few months ago at a friend’s residence.

Why is CJ Nelson Jr. on probation?

Nelson is on probation for improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams. He made his first appearance on Tuesday on a charge of violating that probation.

Nelson appeared last during the arraignment for what was described as a medical reason. The handful of other inmates left the room and then Nelson appeared wearing a face mask. The sheriff's office later confirmed he has COVID-19.

Nelson's next appearance is scheduled as a violation of probation arraignment on Oct. 9 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: CJ Nelson Jr., person of interest in Palm Coast toddler's death, held