CJ resident takes plea offer on felony weapon charge

Feb. 4—A Carl Junction resident arrested in a shots-fired incident two years ago pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge and will be sentenced next month.

Jerome Tucker, 18, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of unlawful use of a weapon in an agreement. The defendant had been facing a Class B felony count of unlawful use — with a punishment range of five to 15 years — but was allowed by the agreement to plead down to a Class E felony instead, which carries a maximum sentence of four years.

Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of Tucker and set his sentencing hearing for March 28.

A Jasper County deputy responded April 6, 2020, to a report of shots fired near Hunter Road and County Road 290 and made contact with Tucker, who admitted having fired a gun from a moving vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.