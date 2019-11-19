The CK Life Sciences Int'l. (Holdings) (HKG:775) Share Price Has Gained 123%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

It's been a soft week for CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. (HKG:775) shares, which are down 13%. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 123% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year CK Life Sciences Int'l. (Holdings) grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 1.6%. The share price gain of 123% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for CK Life Sciences Int'l. (Holdings) the TSR over the last year was 128%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CK Life Sciences Int'l. (Holdings) shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 128% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 3.5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before forming an opinion on CK Life Sciences Int'l. (Holdings) you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

