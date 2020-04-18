Is CKX Lands, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:CKX) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard CKX Lands (NYSEMKT:CKX). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. In this article, we decided to focus on CKX Lands' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CKX Lands is:

1.6% = US$250k ÷ US$15m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of CKX Lands' Earnings Growth And 1.6% ROE

It is hard to argue that CKX Lands' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 7.5%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, CKX Lands' five year net income decline of 8.1% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared CKX Lands' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 8.4% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

Is CKX Lands Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

CKX Lands doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.





Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by CKX Lands can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth.