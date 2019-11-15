Clabo (BIT:CLA) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Clabo S.p.A. (BIT:CLA) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Clabo's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Clabo had debt of €30.7m, up from €25.7m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €7.62m, its net debt is less, at about €23.1m.

A Look At Clabo's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Clabo had liabilities of €41.8m due within a year, and liabilities of €27.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €7.62m and €16.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €45.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €11.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Clabo would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Clabo shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (10.5), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.28 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, Clabo saw its EBIT tank 78% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Clabo's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Clabo saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.