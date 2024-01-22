Clackamas Community College cancels classes over cybersecurity incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The administration of Clackamas Community College (CCC) in Oregon City canceled all classes for Monday and Tuesday after a cybersecurity incident compromised their computer network Friday.

They are also actively working with law enforcement officials to investigate the cause.

“At this time, we do not know if the incident resulted in unauthorized access to personal information, but we ensure individuals will be notified as appropriate,” the college said in a social media post.

CCC added that their IT systems team is working round the clock to secure and restore systems as quickly and safely as possible. But they cautioned the process will take time to complete and will work to find other alternative services for faculty, staff and students.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.