All-Clad cookware is up to 73% off at the February 2023 VIP Factory Seconds sale

Save big on All-Clad cookware we love at this limited-time warehouse sale.

Want to cook more healthy, homemade meals this winter? All-Clad cookware is high-quality and perfect for whipping up delicious dishes at home. Right now, the brand is hosting its epic All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale where you can save as much as 73% on pots, pans, bakeware and more.

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

The February 2023 All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale has some of the best deals on the most popular All-Clad cookware. The catch? You'll be receiving products that can't be sold in major stores, such as pans that have packaging damage or pots with minor cosmetic flaws. But the savings can't be understated—you can pick up a three-pack of hard anodized fry pans for just $99.95—that's $100.05 off the normal price.

We've rounded up the best All-Clad pots and pans you can snag during the February All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale event. Be sure to act fast—these savings won't be available for long!

All-Clad pans

Shop All-Clad pans for up to 73% off at the February Factory VIP sale right now.

All-Clad pots

Get All-Clad pots of all different sizes and materials on sale this week.

All-Clad specialty cookware

Shop All-Clad roasting pans, chef's pans, and more at the VIP Factory Seconds sale.

All-Clad bakeware and accessories

All-Clad bakeware is massively marked down this week.

What is the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale?

This All-Clad frying pan's stainless-steel design promises a long lifespan on top of tasty food.

The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is a warehouse event where customers can shop major markdowns on All-Clad cookware. The deal includes genuine All-Clad cookware, bakeware and kitchen accessories, however, the discounted products may come without the typical All-Clad engravings or have minor cosmetic flaws, like dents and scratches. The February 2023 All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is live right now.

All purchases made during the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale are final and ship within 10 to 15 business days. A flat shipping rate of $9.95 is also charged for each order.

Why are All-Clad warehouse products so cheap?

Since the products sold at the All-Clad warehouse event have cosmetic flaws—including packaging damage and minor dents—home chefs can pick up cookware and kitchen must-haves at deep discounts. Although the pots and pans included in the VIP Factory Seconds sale may come with scratches or missing engravings, they work just as well as the pricier ones you can buy off the shelf.

Is the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale worth it?

If you don't mind using pots and pans with minor cosmetic flaws, the warehouse event is a great place to shop for high-quality kitchen essentials on a budget. You can pick up tons of top-tier All-Clad kitchen tools for well under retail value during the factory sale.

"This sale is the best time to shop for All-Clad pots and pans, hands down," Reviewed managing editor Kate Tully Ellsworth said. "The cookware on sale may have packaging damage or have been overproduced by All-Clad, so if you're OK with an occasional scratch or dented cardboard, you can get solid All-Clad cookware for hundreds of dollars off retail prices. It's the best sale to shop for pots and pans or kitchen accessories."

What are Factory Seconds?

Factory Seconds are functional products with minor cosmetic flaws. Factory Seconds sold at the All-Clad warehouse sale may come without All-Clad engravings or have dents, scratches and other packaging defaults. While the pots and pans included in the Factory Seconds sale work just fine, they're sold at a significant discount.

Is All-Clad worth it?

All-Clad makes some of our favorite kitchen essentials, including one of our favorite stainless-steel skillets and our favorite nonstick cookware set. While pieces can be pricey, the higher price tag gets you durable, high-quality cookware that's made to last. For instance, the nonstick cookware set aced our tests and was sturdy, easy to clean and beautifully designed.

For home chefs, All-Clad pots, pans and cooking equipment are kitchen essentials—especially when cooking up big family dinners.

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

