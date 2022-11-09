The All-Clad Factory Sale ends tonight—shop our top 5 cookware deals for Thanksgiving 2022

Get all your Thanksgiving essentials during the All-Clad Factory Sale ahead of Black Friday 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there's no better way to gear up for hosting duties than shopping All-Clad's VIP Factory Seconds sale before it ends. Through 12 A.M ET tonight, you can save up to 76% on everything you need for Thanksgiving 2022—think roasting pans, baking sheets or serving utensils— ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

To access this sale, simply enter in your email to start shopping. All purchases are final and will ship within 7 to 10 business days, and you'll pay a flat shipping rate of $9.95 per order.

Because they are "factory seconds," these items may have a small scratch or come in damaged packaging, but they still function perfectly. Though these All-Clad products can't be floor models, they'll still make wonderful additions to your kitchen. Shopping the All-Clad Factory Sale is one of the best ways to save on some of the best All-Clad products we've ever tested; the best stainless-steel skillets, nonstick cookware sets and more are up for grabs at a fraction of their usual price tags.

►Apple deals: The best early Black Friday deals on Apple watches, laptops, headphones and more

►Walmart's early Black Friday sale is live: Save on Keurig, Apple, LG and more

1. This must-have 10-inch frying pan

The savings on this frying pan are monumental.

Slope-style frying pans are some of the most regularly-used items in any kitchen, which is why you should only invest in the best, most durable models. All-Clad's 10-inch Frying Pan is a kitchen essential that will get the job done: Its polished, stainless-steel design is gorgeous, while its pure aluminum core provides effective, even heating. We enjoyed the brand's 12-inch Fry Pan for its high-quality construction, ideal for tossing, searing and making sauces.

Story continues

$59.99 at All-Clad

2. Our favorite nonstick cookware set

This is the best nonstick cookware set we tested.

If you're realizing your cookware isn't up to snuff to tackle Thanksgiving dinner this year, consider an upgrade with our favorite nonstick cookware set. Made from the brand’s hefty anodized aluminum with a nonstick coating, these pans wowed us in testing thanks to their durable build and ease of cleaning. You’ll receive 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 2.5- and 3.-5-quart sauce pans with accompanying lids, a 4-quart sauté pan with a lid, an 8-quart stockpot with lid.

$299.95 at All-Clad

3. This top-rated immersion blender

Whip up pesto, soups, sauces, and more with the All-Clad immersion blender.

Whether you want to make quick works of getting lumps out of gravy or mashed potatoes, or are planning a pumpkin soup starter course this year, we highly recommend All-Clad's stainless-steel immersion blender. When we tested the best hand blenders, it ranked near the top of our list, as we found it to be a robust, well-built option that blended soups, smoothies and mayo in a flash. Thanks to this Factory Seconds Sale, you can nab it for $129.95, which is $70 ff its usual $199.95 price tag.

$129.95 at All-Clad

4. A roaster for smaller birds

This roaster is perfect for smaller families who prefer a lighter bird.

If you're planning on buying a smaller turkey this year All-Clad's Stainless Steel Small Roaster With Rack is the way to go. It's the perfect, more petite vessel to cook meat, poultry, veggies and more, with room for up to a 15-pound turkey. We've tested the larger version, which is one of our favorite roasting pans because of its sturdy, beautiful design and effective roasting abilities. From making gravy to cooking meat, it performed impressively well in most of our tests, and we have no doubt this version would hold up just as well.

$69.95 at All-Clad

5. A waffle maker for Thanksgiving brunch

Check out those deep waffle pockets.

Thanksgiving dinner may be the star of the show, but you can't forget about brunch to start the holiday off right! This All-Clad model in particular makes four 1-inch thick Belgian waffles at a time, which came out delectably fluffy (with crispy edges!) in testing. Although this machine can get a bit messy with batter spillage, it's still amazing for churning out large breakfasts in record time. Typically retailing around $300, you can get this machine for just under $190 with this sale—a total of $110 in savings.

$189.95 at All-Clad

Shop the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The top 5 All Clad cookware deals to shop from the All Clad Factory Sale